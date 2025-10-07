VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 7: In a breathtaking showcase of intimacy and elegance, designer Kshitij Choudhary unveiled his latest couture collection, "Antarrang," with Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh as the showstopper at Bombay Times Fashion Week. The showcase brought to life Choudhary's vision of couture that speaks softly yet powerfully -- where tradition whispers and modernity responds with grace.

Also Read | IMC 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 9th Edition of India Mobile Congress in Delhi on October 8.

Neil graced the runway in a bespoke ensemble that reflected the soul of the collection -- rich, refined, and deeply expressive. His presence elevated the narrative of "Antarrang," embodying the duality of strength and vulnerability that the collection celebrates.

Sharing his experience, Neil Nitin Mukesh said,

Also Read | Indian-Origin Kapil Raghu's US Visa Revoked After Perfume Labelled as 'Opium' Mistaken for Drug, Now Faces Deportation.

"Walking for Kshitij Choudhary at the Bombay Times Fashion Week was an incredible experience. I was absolutely mesmerized by Kshitij's Indo-Western designs, his intricate ethnic wear, and the stunning detailed embroidery. The energy of the show was electric, and the color palette truly brought each piece to life. It was a phenomenal showcase of style and creativity!"

Speaking about the collaboration, Kshitij Choudhary shared,

"I have always wanted to work with Neil. He has done some incredible work over the years, and he carries himself with such effortless class. He looks extremely handsome and classy in my designs, and I couldn't have imagined a better showstopper for this collection."

"Antarrang," meaning the innermost essence, is an exploration of the emotional landscape within -- where softness and power coexist. The collection features fluid drapes, rich silks, and intricate hand-embroidery, crafted in a palette that journeys from muted blushes and ivories to deep jewel tones. Each piece is designed to embrace rather than restrict, echoing authenticity, closeness, and inner truth.

With Neil Nitin Mukesh personifying the spirit of the collection, the show became more than a runway moment -- it became a revelation of elegance with soul.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)