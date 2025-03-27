PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 27: Neon Cloud, a next-generation cloud computing platform, today announced its official launch in India, redefining the way businesses access and leverage cloud infrastructure. Designed to simplify, scale, and accelerate innovation, Neon Cloud will deliver high-performance, low-cost, and enterprise-grade solutions for startups, SMBs, and enterprises. Backed by over 30 years of IT expertise through its parent company, Progression, Neon Cloud is a seamless blend of enterprise-grade robustness and startup-driven agility. With a state-of-the-art data centre in Gurgaon and a proven history of hosting multiple SAP customers, the brand brings unmatched reliability and performance to the Indian cloud ecosystem. The innovative cloud platform aims to empower businesses with cost-effective, scalable, and high-performance cloud solutions tailored to modern enterprise needs.

Also Read | Anti-CAA Violence Case: Delhi High Court Issues Notice on Sharjeel Imam's Plea Against Framing of Charges in 2019 Anti-CAA Protests.

Aiming to make technology simpler, more powerful, and truly independent, Neon Cloud is designed as an intuitive, all-in-one cloud platform. This will eliminate the complexities of managing multiple providers, giving businesses complete control over their cloud infrastructure. With a strong focus on flexibility and freedom, the platform will ensure businesses are not locked into restrictive ecosystems, allowing seamless scalability, enhanced security, and optimized performance. Furthermore, the brand also plans to expand to the APAC region this year, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy.

Speaking on the India launch, Mr Sarthak Hooda, Founder & CEO at Neon Cloud, said: "We are thrilled to bring Neon Cloud to the Indian market. With the accelerating digital transformation in the country, businesses need powerful, high-value cloud solutions to scale without limitations. Neon Cloud is designed to eliminate complexity, reduce costs, and provide cutting-edge enterprise technology--without vendor lock-ins or hidden pricing. Our mission is to empower businesses with the tools they need to innovate and grow effortlessly. The launch in India marks a significant step towards making world-class cloud infrastructure more accessible and efficient."

Also Read | Opposition Flags 'Denial of Speaking Opportunity' to LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, 'Politicisation' of Speaker Om Birla's Remarks.

Neon Cloud offers a comprehensive suite of scalable cloud services, including high-performance virtual machines, Kubernetes for seamless container orchestration, and Cloud GPU services set to be launched soon. With additional offerings like block storage, object storage, secure backups, virtual private cloud, cloud firewall, and load balancing, the platform ensures businesses have access to robust cloud solutions tailored to their evolving needs.

A key differentiator for Neon Cloud is its commitment towards cloud independence, eliminating vendor lock-ins that often restrict businesses. Mr. Arun Sharma, CBO Neon Cloud further leads the brand, assures that unlike traditional cloud providers, the brand empowers businesses with complete control over their infrastructure, allowing them to scale seamlessly without being locked into proprietary ecosystems or hidden costs. The platform is also built for efficiency, enabling businesses to save significantly compared to other cloud providers or hyperscalers while still receiving premium features with unmatched flexibility.

The brand will also offer highly secure cloud infrastructure, supported by a 27/4 Network Operations Center (NOC) and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), ensuring robust monitoring and security. With a team that has over 13 years of experience managing critical applications on the cloud, businesses can rely on brand's expertise for seamless cloud operations.

In addition, as part of its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions, Neon Cloud has partnered with Virtuozzo--a leading software company specializing in virtualization and cloud management solutions--to offer high-performance IaaS services. This collaboration will enable businesses to harness advanced cloud technologies, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

About Neon Cloud:

Neon Cloud is a next-generation, self-service cloud computing platform designed to empower developers, startups, and SMBs with cutting-edge IaaS solutions. By offering scalable, reliable, and user-friendly cloud tools, Neon Cloud simplifies the complexities of cloud computing, enabling businesses to focus on building impactful solutions. With a commitment to accessibility, cost-efficiency, and performance, Neon Cloud is redefining the cloud experience for modern enterprises.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651810/Neon_Cloud_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)