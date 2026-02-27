VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: New Age Summit 2026, organized by Global Triumph Foundation and The Business Ascent, in association with Image Planet was heldon 21st February 2026 at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Pune. The event saw participation from over 200 top business leaders, educators, and women entrepreneurs from across the nation.

Dignitaries were Shri R K Singh , Deputy Inspector General - Central Reserve Police Force, Pune; Lt Col Suresh Patil (Rtd) , Pune; Bobby Karnani ,Founder & President , VNWC; Miss PapachsornMeepa , Managing Director , Phuket9 Real Estate Developments Co.,Ltd , Bangkok ; Dr.Sanjeev Kumar Bansal , Director , Indian Economic Trade Organisation& Asian Arab Chamber of Commerce; Dr John Yesudhas - Tech Farming Scientist & CEO , IGO Group ;Nidhi Bandaru , Director , IBO Global Network

The conclave witnessed the launch of 'The Business Ascent' magazine that aimed at delivering insightful articles, expert analysis, and inspiring stories of business excellence. The magazine was launched with Miss PapachsornMeepa ,Managing Director , Phuket9 Real Estate Developments Co.,Ltd , BangkokLata Vasisht CEO & Founder , Aadhya Airtek as it's cover page.

The event began with Ganesh Vandana, setting a spiritual and captivating tone for the day. Alongside, two panel discussion were also held. The first panel discussion was focused on the topic, "EdTech & Innovation: The New Education Economy"where eminent people Mrs. Charuta Shirke, Centre Head at The Wings Preschool; Dr. Neelam Mohite, Centre Head at The Wings Preschool; Mehjabeen Nadaf, Founder & Director of BlueBird Preschool and President of Sky Education; Mohammed Abdul Majid, Vice Principal of Neo School Aizza High School; and Ms. Abha Seth from the Management team at MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul World School. Their collective insights enriched the discussion with diverse perspectives on early childhood education, institutional leadership, and innovation in the evolving education ecosystem. The second round of panel discussion was based on"Emerging Markets: The Next Growth Frontier" with Ayushi Roy Dey, Founder and Director as well as Soft Skills Professional at Charismatic Attic LLP and Little Corporates; Dr. John Yesudhas, CEO of IGO Group; Lata Vasisht, CEO and Founder of Aadhya Airtek; Dr. Deepa Rani Shekar, Founder Director of Transform Life Programs®; and Dr. Mamatha Sathish, CEO and Founder of The Innerword Counseling for Mental Wellbeing. Their expertise across entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, personal transformation, and mental wellness brought valuable perspectives to the discussions, enriching the summit with diverse .The event was led by Amit Jain, Founder of Global Triumph Foundation, along with Monika Jain, Founder of Image Planet.

Listed below are the winners of:

Winners of World EducationConclave :

Samashti International School, Hyderabad; Woodnote Pre School and Day Care; The Roots and Radiance; CHIRAY Playschool and Daycare; The Wonderland Preschool; Angels Paradise Academy - Preschool and Daycare; SSGS Preschool; Lipi School; Anirudh Shinde; Mohammed Abdul Majid; The Skill Bridge; Blooming Sunflower Preschool; Vishwashanti Gurukul World School, Pune; Dr. R. Natarajan (Ayesha Natarasan); The Wings Preschool; Le Mark Institute; Hello Kids - The Mulberries; Vriksha Global School; Hello Kids Learn; Gyanteerth; BlueBird Preschool; FirstCryIntellitots; Codegnan IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; V. Innovations (Education Hub); Richmond International Preschool; Tiny Bunnys Preschool represented by Mohit Bisht; Hello Kids Bloom; and Dr. Kotra Bala Yogi.

Winners Of World Business Conclave 2025 :

Maks Automotive Pvt. Ltd.; Satyarth Kumar; Eaglespeed Overseas Logistics; Denen; Transform Life Programs®; Deepak Rathore; Ashok Jain; Phuket9 Real Estate Developments Co., Ltd.; Lion Ar. Ketan Vakharia; SafeKnights Security Services Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. John Yesudhas; IGO Group; and Manali Cooking Classes.

Winners Of World Women Icon 2025 :

Uttama Singh; Shreya Raj Bhanot; Shalini Verma; Pradnya Atre; Dr. Sanika Sharma; Neha Melkani; Dr. Deepti Arora; Lata Vasisht; Neha Suryakant Rathod; Shaivya Gautam; Dr. Poonam Mirwani; Surbhi Mugdia; Dr. Meena A. Shah; Dr. Pradnya Patil-Nalavade; Amla K. Udeshi; Dr. Sarika Chouhan; Gurleen Kaur; Sowmya B. M.; Sadhna Verma; Radha Shree Singh; Cherry Agrawal; Anisa Padaria; Sarika Ashish Renose; Kalpana Somnath Choudhary; Dr. A. Rekha; Maneesha Pradhan; Smruti TN; Miss PapachsornMeepa; Anuja Mane; Dr. Shruti Soni; Tarot Expert Shiveta; Bharti P.; Rtn. Shashikala Arjun Paatil; Ayushi Agarwal; Sharon Fernandes; Vidya Kulkarni; Tejashri Ghatage; Pavithra Muttagi; Paavani Rudraraju; Saima Rauf Shaikh; Yogeeta Khanna; Kavita Thakkar; Dr. Pratima Mishra; Neha Agarwal; Ar. Ankita Patil; Darshika Gala; Aparna Ram; Miss B. Nand ;Dr.Shruti Soni

Enablers for the event were Image Planet, The Business Ascent, Hello Kids,School Consultant India, Little Fingers, Media Today, Lamehow,A-One Realators , Sky Education , Show Theme Production , Swadesh News

To know more, visit - www.globaltriumphfoundation.com & www.thebusinessascent.com

