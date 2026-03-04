BusinessWire India

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 4: R Systems International Limited, today announced the launch of Agentic AI 2026: A Mid-Market Playbook for Adoption and Scale, a new research report commissioned by R Systems and produced by Everest Group, designed to help mid-market enterprises move from experimentation to measurable, enterprise-wide execution.

The report is based on a survey of over 200 global mid-market enterprise leaders and offers a practical, data-backed framework to help organizations overcome integration complexity, legacy system constraints, and governance readiness gaps to scale agentic AI with measurable impact.

Commenting on the launch, Nitesh Bansal, Managing Director & CEO, R Systems, said, "We are pleased to launch this report produced by Everest Group at a critical moment in the enterprise AI journey. Agentic AI 2026 provides a clear, practical playbook to embed AI into real enterprise environments, by balancing autonomy with accountability and driving measurable impact."

Where Mid-Market Enterprises Are Already Delivering Results

The study identifies clear value hotspots where agentic AI is already delivering tangible returns:

- IT Operations has emerged as the most scale-ready function, with semi-autonomous incident triage, root-cause analysis, and runbook execution reducing operational toil.- Software Engineering stands out as the strongest launchpad for scale, delivering nearly 30% efficiency uplift, particularly across monitoring, requirements gathering, and testing/QA.- Customer Support is transitioning from deflection to resolution, with agents executing policy-bound actions such as refunds and entitlement changes.- Finance and Accounting is gaining traction in structured, dual-control workflows, including reconciliations and close activities.By industry, adoption correlates strongly with digital maturity. Technology and telecom firms are scaling fastest, BFSI players are advancing cautiously due to regulatory complexity, and healthcare organizations largely remain in exploratory phases.

Execution Readiness: Opportunity and Acceleration

While 64% of enterprises report strong trust in agentic AI systems, only 15% have managed to successfully operationalized them at scale, exposing a clear execution gap. At the same time, 43% of surveyed mid-market organizations are bypassing traditional AI maturity stages and moving directly toward agentic AI models in a race to stay competitive.

However, scaling within enterprise environments requires solving for:

- Integration complexity across fragmented legacy systems- Immature tooling and ecosystem fragmentation- Security, auditability, and rollback controls- Limited governance maturity- Workforce readiness gaps in AI oversight and data proficiency

To address these realities, the playbook recommends anchoring adoption in outcome-led, high-impact use cases; embedding governance and accountability directly into production workflows; and scaling autonomy in clearly defined tiers aligned to business risk. It emphasizes modernizing within an enterprise context by addressing integration complexity, technical debt, and data integrity upfront. The playbook also underscores the importance of human oversight, ownership models, and workforce readiness alongside technology enablement, while building hybrid ecosystems that combine hyperscalers, integrators, and specialist AI partners.

The playbook outlines a deliberate, phased adoption sequence for scaling agentic AI, along with practical steps to strengthen governance and trust through formal oversight mechanisms and clearly defined ownership models. It also provides a structured view of the evolving agentic AI ecosystem, detailing key provider categories, their differentiators, and where each is best applied enabling enterprises to unlock sustainable, long-term value.

Akshat Vaid, Partner at Everest Group, states, "As enterprises look to move from AI experimentation to execution, this report offers timely guidance on how to scale agentic AI responsibly. Our research highlights what leaders must get right to convert early promise into sustained business value." As enterprises look toward 2026, the report concludes that agentic AI will move steadily from supervised assistance to controlled execution across core business functions. Organizations that act now, by pairing ambition with governance, skills, and measurable outcomes, will be best positioned to convert early promise into sustained competitive advantage.

