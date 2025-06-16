PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 16: We live in a world where more than 70% of gym memberships go unused. This is happening because people can't commit to gyms due to busy and rigid schedules. Due to this, Fitness often feels more like a financial burden than a healthy lifestyle. Rigid schedules, intimidating equipment, and long-term contracts have made traditional gyms difficult to stick to. It is especially difficult for beginners, busy professionals, and those in Tier 2-3 cities.

There is a growing disconnect between gym infrastructure and user convenience. With the rapid advancement of AI, the need for smart fitness solutions has become more urgent than ever. India's underused gym economy demands an innovative approach. Any approach that can make fitness more accessible and flexible. In today's busy and fast-paced world, committing to a traditional gym routine is very much difficult.

We need a solution that allows people to stay fit without being tied to expensive monthly or annual commitments. TrueFits is an AI-powered fitness platform. It is working to bridge this gap. It aims to provide users with personalized workouts, expert-designed fitness plans, and even access to gym sessions -- all without the pressure of long-term memberships.

Why should fitness be locked inside four walls or rigid packages? TrueFits is a platform that is built to fit your life -- not the other way around.

One of the biggest issue with traditional gyms is the burden of monthly or annual commitments. Many busy users prefer a solution that allows them to pay only when they use the gym. People, these days, don't want to be locked into long-term plans. They want to pay only when they actually attend a gym or use a service.

TrueFits addresses this problem with its "pay-as-you-use" model. It allows users to pay only when they visit a partner gym or access advanced features. This eliminates the guilt and waste of unused memberships. On the other hand, gyms also benefit by filling slow hours and reaching new customers digitally with this technology.

Backed by over 105 fitness experts, TrueFits uses AI to analyze user body type, health goals, and workout history. It then delivers a customized workout plan directly on the user's phone, laptop, or smart TV. They have over 135+ training modules. Users can start exercising anywhere, anytime without need of a personal trainer or gym commitment required.

The platform currently supports over 100,000 daily active users. It shares regular updates to ensure that users always have access to fresh and adaptive content. It also helps trainers find jobs and enables small gyms to boost footfall -- especially in semi-urban and rural regions.

Based in Bangalore, TrueFits is not just creating a product but building a new fitness economy--one that's more democratic, accessible, and driven by real human needs. The company is also developing special programs for people with medical conditions, senior citizens, and differently abled users.

In future updates, company plans to integrate smartwatches and health bands. It will enable real-time tracking and adaptive coaching. The team is preparing to expand across India and into select international markets. TrueFits also aims to grow from 1 lakh to over 5 lakh daily users in the next few years.

About TrueFits

TrueFits is an AI-powered fitness platform developed by First Move Software Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Bangalore. With a flexible model that prioritizes user convenience and affordability, TrueFits is transforming fitness for modern India--bringing workouts to fingertips and redefining how gyms engage with users.

Learn more at: https://truefits.app/

