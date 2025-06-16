Kuala Lumpur, June 16: OPPO has officially confirmed the launch of its highly anticipated smartphone, OPPO Reno 14 series. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a teaser image via its official social media handle confirming its Malaysia launch. The upcoming OPPO Reno 14 lineup is expected to include two models - OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro. In India, the same models are expected to launch soon.

In India, the OPPO Reno 13 series was launched in January 2025. It has been a few months, and the company has announced its new OPPO Reno 14 series global launch. The series will soon be rolled out for all the global markets, including Malaysia, and according to reports, both models may be offered in Green, White and Blue colours.

OPPO Reno 14, OPPO Reno 14 Pro Specifications and Features

OPPO Reno 14 and OPPO Reno 14 Pro are expected to feature Gradient Aura Design with a stylish and sleek look, having a feather-like shape on the rear panel. The reports hinted that it would likely come with an Android 15-based operating system and have several new or improved AI-powered features.

OPPO Reno 14 is expected to include a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution. It may have a 6,000mAh battery supporting 80W fast-charging, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, 7.32mm thickness and 187 grams of weight. It may have an IP68 or IP69 rating.

Rumours say the standard variant could feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may come with a 50MP (primary), 50MP 3.5x periscope, 50MP ultrawide lenses and a 50MP front camera. On the other hand, the OPPO Reno 14 Pro could launch with a larger 6,200mAh battery supporting 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The device could allow up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM. It may have a 6.83-inch OLED display and an IP68 or IP69 water and dust resistance rating. Reports said it could come with OPPO Reno 14 Pro, featuring a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor.

