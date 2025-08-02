New Book AI DRIVEN LEADERSHIP by Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy Released: A Bold Vision for Ethical and Conscious Leadership in the Age of AI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 2: At a time when the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence is disrupting industries and redefining leadership, a powerful new book has entered the global conversation. AI DRIVEN LEADERSHIP: Leading with Dharma in the Age of AI - Adapt, Accelerate, Amplify, authored by the visionary Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy, was officially released this week. The book provides a comprehensive framework for leaders who wish to harness the power of AI while staying grounded in purpose, ethics, and human values.

The book is already attracting wide attention from leadership experts, corporate executives, entrepreneurs, spiritual coaches, and policymakers. It offers more than just strategies for navigating the AI era--it delivers a compelling call for conscious leadership that integrates technology with timeless wisdom.

A Timely Book for a Transforming World

In AI DRIVEN LEADERSHIP, Murthy proposes that the most critical leadership challenge of our time is not simply adopting new tools or chasing innovation--but adapting our mindset, rethinking our ethical compass, and rediscovering the human essence in leadership.

"Artificial Intelligence is the most powerful tool humanity has created," said Murthy during the book's launch in Hyderabad. "But tools alone don't define progress--our awareness, our intentions, and our wisdom do. This book is a guide for leaders who want to move from reaction to vision, from control to consciousness."

The book introduces a three-fold approach--Adapt, Accelerate, Amplify--designed to equip modern leaders with the mindset, agility, and emotional intelligence needed to thrive in an AI-enhanced world.

Adapt - Merging Human Intuition with Machine Intelligence

Murthy begins with a stark truth: Leadership that doesn't evolve will become irrelevant. In the AI age, adaptation is no longer optional. Leaders must learn to make sense of data, discern patterns, and respond with empathy and insight. Here, Murthy presents the concept of "data-informed leadership"--a blend of analytics and intuition that enables more strategic, thoughtful decision-making.

"Adaptation doesn't mean giving up control to machines," says Murthy. "It means augmenting our human potential with AI--so that we become more aware, more focused, and more effective."

Accelerate - Driving Sustainable Growth with Speed and Purpose

The second pillar of Murthy's model focuses on acceleration--not just in speed, but in alignment. With AI's ability to automate tasks, analyze information, and predict trends, leaders can shorten decision-making cycles and accelerate innovation. But Murthy cautions that acceleration must not come at the cost of ethical clarity or long-term vision.

"Speed alone can be destructive," he writes. "True acceleration is about moving forward with purpose, with sustainability in mind. AI should help us do more--not just faster, but better."

Murthy emphasizes that leaders must create a culture where agility is balanced with reflection, where rapid progress is rooted in shared values.

Amplify - Expanding Human Impact through Technology

In the final section, Murthy explores the concept of amplification. Far from replacing human connection, AI--when used consciously--can magnify human qualities: empathy, influence, collaboration, and vision.

Through vivid examples, stories, and insights from his own coaching and corporate experience, Murthy shows how AI-driven systems can help leaders scale their impact, improve employee engagement, and foster innovation--without losing the soul of leadership.

"Leadership is not about power over people," says Murthy. "It's about power with people--about inspiring action, nurturing trust, and expanding awareness. AI can help us do that--if we lead with Dharma."

About the Author: Bridging Ancient Wisdom and Modern Leadership

Kuruva Venkataramana Murthy, widely known as Venkat, brings an extraordinary blend of corporate leadership and spiritual depth to his writing. Formerly at the helm of a major Indian conglomerate, Venkat transitioned from boardrooms to a more conscious path, becoming a globally respected awareness coach, energy healer, and cosmic storyteller.

With over 25 years of spiritual practice, he has conducted workshops, seminars, and transformation programs across India and internationally. His flagship program, Awaken the Healer Within, has empowered thousands to access their inner strength and live with deeper purpose.

As the founder of ONE IN THE UNIVERSE (OIU)--a futuristic lifestyle and wellness brand--Venkat is pioneering healing products and living spaces that blend design, nature, and energy awareness.

His earlier books, How Chakras Liberate You from Your Karma and INSPIRE IMPACT IGNITE: The Art of Leadership Storytelling, have garnered praise for fusing spiritual insight with leadership excellence.

A Wake-Up Call to Today's and Tomorrow's Leaders

AI DRIVEN LEADERSHIP stands apart not just for what it teaches, but for how it teaches. It is not a book of fear, nor is it blind optimism. It's a roadmap for leaders who wish to thrive at the intersection of intelligence and integrity.

With its concise yet profound insights, the book makes a compelling case: the future of leadership lies not just in what you know or how fast you move--but in how deeply you lead.

Availability and Access

The book is now available across major online platforms including Amazon, Flipkart, and Kindle. Early reviews praise the book as "visionary," "transformative," and "a rare blend of ancient wisdom and tech-savvy strategy." It is being recommended not only for CEOs and entrepreneurs but also for educators, policymakers, spiritual leaders, and anyone passionate about creating a more conscious, collaborative future.

