Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has taken an important decision to ensure smooth connectivity to the district headquarters and taluka headquarters for more than 18,000 people from around 11 villages in the tribal region of Narmada district.

For this purpose, the Chief Minister has approved works worth Rs 302.40 crore for the construction of two new bridges in Narmada district.

Accordingly, Rs 123.13 crore has been sanctioned for the bridge from Rengan Ghat to Rampura Ghat, and Rs 179.27 crore has been approved for the bridge connecting Shaherav Ghat to Tilakwada Ghat.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, with the construction of these two bridges in the tribal region of Narmada district, residents of villages including Tilakwada, Vasan, Rengan, Rampura, Mangrol, and Shaherav in the northern and southern areas will benefit from easier transportation.

Students travelling from these areas to schools and colleges will also have the facility of convenient road access even during the monsoon season.

Moreover, during the annual Uttarvahini Parikrama held in the month of Chaitra in Nandod and Tilakwada talukas, lakhs of pilgrims participate every year.

With the benefit of these two bridges in the future, the travel distance will be reduced by a total of 17 kilometers, resulting in significant savings of time and fuel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Union Cabinet for providing the benefit of this connectivity to multinational fintech companies, units operating in GIFT City, educational institutions and commercial centres, as well as citizens commuting daily between Ahmedabad and GIFT City. GIFT City, established under the vision of the Prime Minister, has earned global recognition as a fintech hub.

At present, the 68.28-km Ahmedabad Metro Phase-I (APMC to Motera Stadium (North-South Corridor) and Thaltej Gam to Vastral Gam (East-West Corridor) and Phase-II (Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir and GNLU to GIFT City) of Gujarat Metro, with a total of 53 stations, have been successfully operational since September 2022 (Phase-I) and January 2026 (Phase-II). Approximately 1.60 lakh people benefit daily from this convenient mode of transportation.

Now, the Union Cabinet has approved the 3.33-kilometre-long extension from GIFT City to Shahpur, which will include three elevated stations. The project, estimated at approximately Rs. 1,067.35 crore, is planned to be completed within about four years, a release stated. (ANI)

