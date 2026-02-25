Mumbai, February 24: Thorbjørn Jagland, the former Prime Minister of Norway and ex-Secretary General of the Council of Europe, was hospitalised last week following his formal indictment in a high-profile corruption case. It is reported that Jagland was hospitalised after an alleged suicide attempt, days after he was charged with aggravated corruption over his links to late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The 75-year-old statesman is reportedly in serious condition, though his legal team has disputed social media reports regarding the specific nature of his medical emergency.

The hospitalisation comes just days after Norwegian authorities charged Jagland with aggravated corruption - a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Epstein Files: Norway Investigates Former Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland Over Jeffrey Epstein Ties.

Corruption Charges and Epstein Links

The charges against Jagland stem from an investigation into his ties with the late financier and convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. Following the release of a massive trove of documents by the U.S. Department of Justice in early 2026, Norwegian economic crime unit Økokrim launched a probe into whether Jagland accepted illegal favours, including luxury travel and stays at Epstein’s properties. Investigators conducted raids on Jagland's residences in Oslo, Risør, and Rauland earlier this month. The probe centres on the period between 2011 and 2018, during which Jagland held dual roles as the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the head of the Council of Europe.

Conflicting Reports on Medical Status

On February 24, various media reports and OSINT outlets alleged that Jagland was hospitalised following a suicide attempt. These reports suggested that the Norwegian Editors' Association had initially reached an informal understanding with Jagland'slawyer to withhold the information out of respect for his privacy. However, Jagland’s attorney, Anders Brosveet, issued a statement clarifying that while Jagland is indeed in the hospital, the rumours of a suicide attempt are "incorrect." Brosveet attributed the hospitalisation to the extreme physical and mental strain caused by the ongoing criminal investigation and the public fallout from the Epstein disclosures.

Details from the 'Epstein Files'

The U.S. court documents revealed extensive communications between Jagland and Epstein. Key findings from the files include:

Travel Plans: Correspondence regarding planned family visits to Epstein’s properties in Paris, New York, and Palm Beach.

The 'Nobel' Connection: Epstein reportedly referred to Jagland in emails as the "Nobel big shot."

Diplomatic Facilitation: Emails suggest Epstein attempted to use Jagland’s position to arrange meetings with high-ranking Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.

Jagland has previously characterised his relationship with Epstein as a case of "poor judgment" and "unwise," but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing or receipt of bribes. Epstein Files Video: List of Unverified Viral Clips Linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

A Career Under Scrutiny

Thorbjørn Jagland is one of Norway’s most decorated political figures, having served as:

Prime Minister (1996–1997)

Minister of Foreign Affairs (2000–2001)

Chairman of the Norwegian Nobel Committee (2009–2015)

Secretary General of the Council of Europe (2009–2019)

His diplomatic immunity as a former Council of Europe official was officially waived by the organisation’s Committee of Ministers on February 11, 2026, clearing the way for his prosecution under Norwegian law.

