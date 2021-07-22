New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/Oswaal Books): As the pandemic recedes slowly, people begin their daily activities and adapt to new changes around.

Work culture and education systems also had to witness a lot of challenges.

With online teaching, new ways to impart knowledge have been practiced for a long time now during the pandemic. Board exams had to be cancelled in 2020-21. However, this year, changes in the structures and formats have now been made within education systems to incorporate rationalized plans.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a Special Assessment Scheme for Class X and Class XII this year. To help students get acquainted with the Special Assessment Scheme, Oswaal books have recently launched new Question banks.

Let's see what the Special Assessment Scheme says:

The Board has divided the academic year into two parts with approximately 50% syllabus in each term. The term 1 exam will be conducted in November - December 2021, and Term 2 will be conducted in March - April 2022.

1. Stay updated

Stay updated with the format of the Special Assessment Scheme. For term 1, the Question Paper will have Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), including case-based MCQs, MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type, and Stand-alone MCQs. Term 2 will have questions of different formats like case-based/situation based, open-ended- short answer, and long answer type; however, in case the situation is not favourable for this, the descriptive format of questions will be turned into MCQ's too.

The new syllabus Oswaal CBSE MCQs Chapter-wise Question Banks 2021-22, Combined for Term I & II, Class X has been equipped with Multiple Choice Questions based on the latest typologies. This includes stand-alone MCQs, as well as MCQs based on assertion-reason. The CBSE Question Banks 2021-22 Class 10 are designed strictly as per the Special Assessment Scheme issued by the Board on July 5, 2021. Solving as many MCQs from these Question banks can help adjust to the new assessment scheme and score well.

Here is the recommended link for New Syllabus MCQ Type CBSE Question Banks 2021-22 for Term 1 & 2 Board Exams: https://bit.ly/3Bt8oPn

2. Ample practice and evaluate

Daily practice of solving papers makes you remember more, and you get used to the new format of questions. TheseCBSE MCQs Question Banks 2021 -22 for Class 10 carry unit-wise periodic tests for practice that can help you evaluate your performance.

3. Boost confidence

If you prepare well, you will be confident while appearing for exams. To boost confidence for appearing for CBSE exams, refer to this new CBSE MCQs Question Bank 2021-22, which contains chapter-wise multiple-choice questions based on the latest typologies of questions.

4. Quality learning

It's essential to focus on quality learning and understand concepts. Such knowledge can guide you at any stage of your life. Oswaal MCQs Question Banks 2021-22 for Class 10 include answer keys with detailed explanations for a better understanding of concepts.

Please familiarize yourself with the new assessment scheme and win it!

This story is provided by Oswaal Books. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Oswaal Books)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)