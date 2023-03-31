New single 'Do Do Baarish' is all set to engross listeners in romantic tunes

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/PNN): The much-awaited romantic track "Do Do Baarish", featuring actress Disha Gupta and television personality Pratik Sehajpal in lead roles, is all set to release this week. The song is composed by renowned music composer Sanjeev Chaturvedi and sung by talented singer Saaj Bhatt. The song is produced by Mahendra Dhariwal and directed by a leading music video director, whose name is yet to be revealed. The track, which features a catchy beat and heartfelt lyrics, has already garnered a lot of attention and is poised to become a chart-topping hit.

The romantic song "Do Do Baarish" is expected to tug at the heartstrings of fans with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics. The music video features Disha Gupta and Pratik Sehajpal, who are shown as a couple deeply in love, caught in a rain shower. The chemistry between the two is expected to be the highlight of the music video.

"I am excited to be a part of this project. The song is beautifully composed and sung, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such a talented team," said Disha Gupta, who has been making waves in the film industry with her impressive acting skills and stunning looks.

Pratik Sehajpal, co-star of the music video 'Do Do Baarish', is equally excited about the project. "I am thrilled to be a part of this song. Its tune and lyrics are very romantic and I am sure the audience will love it," he added.

With its stunning cinematography and engaging storyline, the music video is expected to be a visual treat for fans. The team is working hard to ensure that the song becomes a hit and the audience is eagerly waiting for its release. "Do Do Baarish" is slated to release on all major music platforms and YouTube channel in the first week of April. Fans can't wait to hear the soulful melody and watch the chemistry between Disha Gupta and Prateek Sehajpal in the music video.

