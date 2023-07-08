PNN

New Delhi [India], July 8: The biggest movie awards show South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) is back to celebrate the best of South Indian Cinema.

SIIMA has completed 11 fabulous years of recognizing the talent from the 4 South Indian Film Industries by organizing shows in international destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. SIIMA has been the biggest draw for fans and audiences of South Indian Cinema Globally.

As the South Indian films in 2022 broke the language barrier and have become national hits with films like RRR, KGF, Kantara, Vikram and PS1; SIIMA 2023 is going to have a strong contenders list.

As NEXA joins SIIMA Awards as its Title Sponsor, Brinda Prasad, the Chairperson of SIIMA quoted that "NEXA believes in creating inspiring experiences for its customers that go beyond their showrooms. Today NEXA is more than just an automotive brand. NEXA has always been at the forefront of innovations and curating impeccable experiences that not only impress but inspire. NEXA has always celebrated the relentless spirit of creators who continuously explore, innovate, and experiment to inspire the world. It is for this very reason that NEXA and SIIMA collaborated, to recognize South India's creative talent in the world of cinema and celebrate the best in same. I'm sure this is just the beginning and the going will be strong".

Talking about their Association with SIIMA Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said that "On behalf of NEXA I'd like to extend my best wishes to 11th Year of SIIMA 2023. It is an exciting moment for all of us - NEXA and SIIMA will be a partnership to promote and celebrate the very best of talent that South Indian cinema has to offer to Indian and Global stage.

Both NEXA and SIIMA are symbolic of challenging the status quo to create experiences that are new and inspiring. With SIIMA, we have a perfect association as we share a common vision of creating global experiences, which has established the premium imagery of both brands. NEXA helps create premium experiences through its global design, sophisticated style and innovative technology, just like SIIMA, which builds lifetime experiences and felicitates excellence in South Indian cinema at a global stage. We look forward to NEXA SIIMA Awards 2023 which will be held at DWTC, Dubai this September to inspire our new-age consumers who seek global experiences in their everyday lives".

Renowned actor Rana Daggubati said "I am extremely delighted to be associated with SIIMA for 2023, SIIMA brings together the entire south film fraternity and it is one of the key reasons for what South Indian Cinema has become today."

Actress Mrunal Thakur said "I am happy to be part of SIIMA just after my debut in Telugu Film, Sita Ramam. I have received immense love from South India. This is the best time to be a part of Indian cinema because story telling is truly taking a global approach. I am looking forward to performing at the Global Stage of SIIMA in UAE".

The nominations for the 11th edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) will be out soon.

The two-day extravaganza will take place on 15th & 16th of September at DWTC, Dubai. The event promises to bring together the finest talents in South Indian cinema, delivering a grand celebration of music, dance, comedy, and wholesome entertainment.

