The global event for nonprofit and non-governmental organizations NGO Expo is rebranded as Nonprofit Live Week.

Nonprofit Live Week, where you can learn about improving the constituent experience, increase your fundraising ability and optimizing your data and reporting, and at the same time enhancing your program management, marketing, and grant-making know-how.

Founded in 2011 by social entrepreneurs Amit Sachdeva and Mugdha Arora as a fundraising, grantee-granter interface, and showcase event for NGOs, Charitable Organizations, NPOs, and Nonprofit Foundations in 2011.

Every year thousands of fundraising and marketing professionals from the development sector and civil society join in for a two-day event, where attendees can exchange innovative marketing and fundraising ideas, get inspired to think creatively, learn about innovations & new technology and make relationships with their donors and philanthropists.

The event consists of a Conference, Workshop, and Exposition and is currently hosted in India and the United States of America, and soon to other parts of the world. Hundreds of organizations like Google Ad Grants, Clinton Foundation, GE Foundation, Microsoft Philanthropy, The Rockefeller Foundation, IBM Foundation, Aditya Birla Group, TATA, Apollo Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Feeding America, Adani Foundation, Vodafone America Foundation, Grameen Foundation, Shell Foundation, FUEL, Ford Foundation, Lupin Foundation, REC Foundation, Hero Motorcorp, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Mckinsey Social Initiative, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Save the Children, Plan International, Hans Foundation, Habitat for Humanity, UNICEF, UNFPA, UNDP, WFP and many more come in the two-day expo to showcase their innovations, social efforts, and initiative.

Many students and scholars from Social Schools and Universities come and learn from Impact Leaders and Change Maker Organizations, who come and share their success stories and know-how with the participants.

Amit Sachdeva, the founder of the program said, "It has been more than 10 years since we instituted the NGO Expo, and rebranding it as a Nonprofit Live Week is a strategic decision as we are taking the event to other parts of the world. In India charitable organizations, not-for-profit organizations, and nonprofit foundations are all referred to as NGOs, non-governmental organizations but in Europe, America, and other parts of the world these organizations are called nonprofits or not-for-profit organizations."

Mugdha Arora, the co-founder of the event said, "We hand-pick speakers that bring the most possible value to our amazing attendees at Nonprofit Live Week. We bring together the best thought leaders in the space. Our amazing attendees get to learn the best of the best, from the best of the best and it's a great event for networking and collaboration."

For more info www.nonprofitliveweek.com

