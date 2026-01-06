New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to address critical mobile network connectivity gaps across the National Highway network.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the authority identified several stretches, particularly in greenfield and remote sections, where the absence of a mobile network impacts safety and operational efficiency.

A comprehensive assessment conducted by the NHAI identified 424 specific locations covering approximately 1,750 km where mobile connectivity remains unavailable. The authority formally shared the detailed data of these locations with the DoT and TRAI to facilitate necessary directions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). The NHAI emphasized that an "expeditious and coordinated approach" is required to resolve these issues across the country's highway corridors.

The lack of dependable mobile coverage in remote and rural areas directly affects the "emergency response mechanism and delivery of technology-enabled public services." Because National Highways serve as strategic infrastructure, the authority noted that digital connectivity is essential for managing highway operations. The move aims to ensure that the network remains "not only physically well-connected but is also digitally enabled."

Beyond infrastructure improvements, the NHAI requested TRAI to direct telecom operators to implement proactive safety measures. This includes the dissemination of "SMS or Flash SMS alerts at geo-mapped accident-prone locations," as well as stretches identified for hazards such as stray cattle movement. The objective of these alerts is to inform road users before they reach high-risk areas, thereby "enabling timely caution and safer driving behavior."

The NHAI shared a specific list of accident-prone stretches frequently impacted by stray cattle with TRAI to support this initiative. These measures align with the authority's broader goal of delivering "safe, efficient and user-centric National Highway infrastructure."

"These efforts align with NHAI's broader objective of delivering safe, efficient and user-centric National Highway infrastructure for citizens across the country," the release noted. (ANI)

