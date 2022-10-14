New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL), a central public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna for cooperation in innovative solutions for highways construction.

According to an official statement released by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on Friday, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) signed the agreement with IIT Patna on 11 October 2022.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by IIT Patna Director TN Singh and Managing Director of NHIDCL Chanchal Kumar, the ministry said in the statement.

NHIDCL has signed agreements with several IITs and other institutions to promote innovation in highways construction. It has signed Memorandum of Understandings with CSIR-CRRI, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur and NSDC during the current year 2022-23.

Earlier, MoUs with IIT Bombay & IIT Guwahati were signed for sharing knowledge of innovative ideas and technologies in the field of Highway Engineering to upgrade skill & capacity of the core Engineering professionals of NHIDCL who are working tirelessly for the construction of Highways, tunnels and other infrastructure in the very tough geographical areas of NE region, UT of Ladakh, UT of J&K and UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

NHIDCL has also started discussions with other IITs, NITs for the signing of MoUs. This will help NHIDCL in introducing innovative technologies and find a pragmatic solution to the highways construction issues in challenging hilly and border areas, the ministry added. (ANI)

