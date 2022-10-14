Ribhu Dasgupta directorial Code Name Tiranga released in selected cinema halls today (October 14). Since then, the film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Parineeti Chopra, Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar in key roles, the flick revolves around a spy who's on an unfaltering and fearless mission for her nation. Having said that, if we go by the reviews online, then the movie is blah. However, unfortunately, within few hours of its release in theatres, Code Name Tiranga has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Code Name Tiranga Movie Review: Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu Can’t Save This Cheerless Action-Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive).

Code Name Tiranga full movie in HD has been leaked on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are available for the audience to watch.

Other keywords online which are searched massively include Code Name Tiranga 2022 Full Movie Download, Code Name Tiranga Tamilrockers, Code Name Tiranga Tamilrockers HD Download, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download Pagalworld, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download Filmyzilla, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download Openload, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download Tamilrockers, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download Movierulz, Code Name Tiranga Movie Download 720p, Code Name Tiranga Full Movie Download 480p, Code Name Tiranga Full Movie Download bolly4u, Code Name Tiranga Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Chhello Show Full Movie Watch Online, and etc is typed to binge-watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch Code Name Tiranga Trailer:

However, this is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action. Apart from the leads, Code Name Tiranga also sees Rajit Kapur, Shefali Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Shishir Sharma playing important roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2022 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).