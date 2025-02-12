Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): NIBE Limited, which is into manufacturing critical systems for the defence sector, listed its stocks on the National Stock Exchange of India.

The listing ceremony, held at NSE, Mumbai was attended by key industry leaders, including Harish Ahuja, NSE's Head of Sustainability, Power and Carbon Markets, Listing Business (IPO), and Social Stock Exchange; J D Patil, Whole-time Director, and Senior Executive Vice President for L&T's Defence Business and New Age Smart Technology Businesses; Sanal Kumar, Co-founder of Niveza Investments; Gunavanth Vaid, Founder of 4G Capital Venture; Vijay Kedia, Founder of Kedia Securities; Kishor Dharia; Non-Executive Non-Independent Directors of NIBE Limited - MV Gowtama, R Madhavan, Ranjana Mimani; and Non-Executive Independent Director Bhagwan Gadade.

The leadership team of NIBE Limited, including Ganesh Nibe, Chairman and Managing Director, Manjusha Nibe, Balakrishnan Swamy, Dnyaneshwar Nibe, Prakash Bhamare, Hemant Wani, Komal Bhagat, and Manish Agal presented mementos to the dignitaries to commemorate the occasion.

Talking about the listing, Ganesh Ramesh Nibe, Founder and Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of NIBE Limited said, "The successful listing on the NSE marks a transformative chapter in our journey. It reflects our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, and it opens up significant opportunities for growth."

"As the 2695th company to be listed, we are truly honoured for the trust that investors and stakeholders have placed in us. This is not just a financial milestone but a firm affirmation of our vision to drive the future of our industry and Atmanirbhar Bharat," Ganesh Ramesh Nibe added. (ANI)

