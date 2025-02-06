PNN

Dubai [UAE], February 6: New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global), headquartered in Manhattan, New York x LST collaborates with Dubai Fashion Week to provide student designers with an extraordinary opportunity to present their exclusive collection at Launchpad @ Dubai Fashion Week on February 3, 2025. Dubai Fashion Week is dedicated to showcasing boundless creativity and fostering growth in the Arab fashion industry. This partnership allows student designers to showcase their work on an international platform, further cementing their reputation as trailblazers in fashion.

Young designers from the NIF Global School of Design, with centres pan India, unveiled a captivating collection that seamlessly blended modernity with luxury fashion. The designers showcased an array of garments that not only embodied eco-conscious sustainable principles but also celebrated the future of fashion, merging the richness of intricate craftsmanship, eco-friendly fabrics and styles in sync with the 2025 trend forecast, setting a new benchmark, resonating with a global audience through its innovation and cultural storytelling.

Highlights of the collection included the use of sustainable fabrics, rich textiles, intricate silhouettes, textured details, and a wide variety of surface ornamentations. Designers incorporated age-old weaving and printing techniques and exquisite embroideries, all reimagined in a contemporary context.

Despite hailing from diverse states pan-India, the young designers presented more than 40 garments, a unified narrative reflecting their rich & varied backgrounds. The ensembles were a testament to the intelligent use of color, silhouettes, and materials, creatively balancing old-world charm with forward-thinking, ideas innovative ideas and techniques. The collection's emphasis on sustainability and fusion highlighted the evolving ethos of global fashion--where heritage meets innovation. This landmark presentation celebrated the creative spirit of the new Gen designers.

Our Designers from pan India are representing Brand NIF Global - LST.

NIF Global, with headquarters in Manhattan, New York, leads design education by blending New York's fashion expertise, London's innovation, and India's rich culture. As a top institution in fashion, interior design, management, and beauty, NIF Global offers a world-class learning experience, empowering students for global success.

In a strategic partnership with the London School of Trends (LST), a premier institution renowned for over two decades of excellence in fashion and design education, NIF Global merges global trends with India's cultural heritage. Students gain mentorship from icons like Ananya Panday, Gauri Khan, Manish Malhotra, Twinkle Khanna, and Ashley Rebello, gaining invaluable industry insights.

With campuses across India, NIF Global connects students to global platforms like London, New York, Dubai, and Lakme Fashion Weeks, unlocking exceptional career opportunities. Explore more at www.nifglobal.college.

