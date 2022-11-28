Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): On Monday, the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose over 0.49 per cent to its lifetime high of 18,607 level, around afternoon trade. The broad-based indices on BSE and NSE have been strengthening since last week, with the exception of some volatility at the end of the week.

On October 19, 2021, Nifty had reached a high of 18604.45 levels for the first time in its history. On this particular date, Nifty50 opened at 18602.35 to settle at 18477.05 levels. On this particular day, more than 36,82,30,309 shares were traded on the National Stock Exchange.

Also Read | Daily Weather Video Dated 28.11.2022

You Tube Link: – Latest Tweet by India Meteorological Department.

According to NSE data, the index has surged 2.46 per cent in a span of five days while it has climbed more than 3.26 per cent in the past one month. In six months, the 50-share sensitive index surged 11.64 per cent. The volatility of the index seems to be low as compared with Sensex and consistently, it had been rising in these six months.

The Nifty 50 is a benchmark Indian stock market index that represents the weighted average of 50 of the largest Indian companies listed on the National Stock Exchange. It is one of the two main stock indices used in India, the other being the BSE Sensex.

Also Read | Corporate Social Responsibility Conclave 2022: Rajnath Singh To Inaugurate Armed Forces Flag Day in Delhi on November 29.

The Nifty 50 index covers 13 sectors (as on April 30, 2021) of the Indian economy and offers investment managers exposure to the Indian market in one portfolio. Between 2008 and 2012, the Nifty 50 index's share of NSE's market capitalisation fell from 65 per cent to 29 per cent due to the rise of sectoral indices like Nifty Bank, Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty SERV SECTOR, Nifty Next 50, etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)