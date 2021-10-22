New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NIIT Limited, a global skills and talent development company and leading provider of managed training services has announced the launch of fresh batch of cutting-edge Full Stack Digital Marketing Programme for Graduates and Emerging Entrepreneurs under NIIT Digital.

NIIT has successfully transitioned its customers to the NIIT Digital platform and through this, learners are able to access their learning plans and all associated content and services digitally.

Digital Marketing as a career option, is witnessing rapid growth in India. Research by multiple job portals has revealed that there is a yearly demand for 2 million digital marketing jobs in India. Digital Marketing also features as one of the top career trends in LinkedIn's "Jobs on the Rise 2021 India" list. To add today's start-ups, need digital-driven marketing strategy for customer acquisition. Therefore, it has also become imperative for aspiring entrepreneurs to acquire digital marketing skills.

For Graduates, the Full Stack Digital Marketing program will provide on-demand placement assurance for digital marketing job roles like digital marketing executive, brand marketing executive, social media marketing executive, etc. The program will enable aspiring Entrepreneurs with the requisite digital marketing skills for customer acquisition and business growth, which also enables them to enhance their business growth with the new-age Digital Marketing skills that the program is offering.

Speaking on the announcement Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, Skills and Careers Business, NIIT Ltd., said, "Over the years NIIT has been committed towards delivering disruptive learning solutions, producing highly skilled and industry ready talent in emerging job roles. We are pleased to launch the fresh batch of Full Stack Digital Marketing program that ensures entrepreneurial success and prepares learners for a career in digital marketing, meeting the talent requirements for the industry."

The course is designed by leading Industry practitioners and can help transform the learner's career and make them readily deployable to any project without additional training. The program enables the learners with Full Stack Digital Marketing competencies, ranging from content marketing and organic marketing to paid campaigns and e-commerce enablement.

As part of our practice-based immersive learning methodology, the learner will gain hands-on expertise in more than 40 state-of-the-art digital marketing tools such as Wix, Giphy, Insta Shorts, IGTV, YouTube, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Facebook Ads, Google Trends, Google Alerts, Google Ads, Google Analytics, Amazon and many more.

The duration of the Program is 20 week. Graduates from any stream with requisite eligibility criteria can apply for the program. The program will be delivered virtually with Mentor Led live sessions using two-way Audio-Video based virtual platform in real time.

On successful completion of the immersive programs, the learners will receive StackRoute Certified Full Stack Digital Marketing Specialist certificate. The program also offers placement assurance to students enrolled for the course, post grooming/mentoring. The weekly placement grooming sessions include Personalized remedials, Practice Aptitude & Logical reasoning skills, Interview Handling & Mock interviews, Industry connects, and Digital profiling building.

For more information visit: https://www.niit.com/india/graduates/digital-marketing/full-stack-digital-marketing-programme

NIIT Digital is also offering Placement Linked Full Stack Product Engineering program for Engineering Students & Graduates, Data Science Foundation Program and Advanced Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science & Machine Learning, and Advanced Post Graduate Program in Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity. The programs will be delivered via virtual live classes, by Industry led professionals, to create Day 1 job-ready talent pool.

