New Delhi [India], August 20: The royal city of Jaipur played host to a spectacular evening as the grand finale of Miss Universe India 2025 unfolded in all its glamour and grandeur. A celebration of beauty, talent, and ambition, the event brought together some of the most influential names in fashion and entertainment. Among the distinguished panel of judges was Ms. Nikita Rattanshi, A visionary Producer, Talent Curator, and Director of K Sera Sera Group, one of India's leading media and entertainment companies. Known for her trailblazing leadership, Rattanshi is rapidly redefining the future of Indian cinema.

Joining her on the prestigious jury were acclaimed filmmaker Farhad Samji, known for directing Bachan Pandey, Housefull 3 and 4, and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, adding cinematic star power and creative insight to the evening.

In a groundbreaking move, K Sera Sera announced a direct ticket to Bollywood for the newly crowned Miss Universe India 2025 -- Manica Dogra -- offering her a debut role in an upcoming feature film under the studio's banner.

"At K Sera Sera, we don't just make films, we try to create opportunities," said Nikita Rattanshi. "We believe in discovering fresh talent and giving them a platform to shine. Offering a direct entry into Bollywood to this year's winner is our way of nurturing dreams and opening doors to new possibilities."

She added, "It was a true honor to serve as a judge for this grand finale. Every contestant brought something unique, powerful, and deeply inspiring to the stage. The grace, confidence, and talent we witnessed at the finale were truly remarkable, I wish Manica All the Best for the International pageant hope she brings the Crown to india.

Under Nikita Rattanshi's visionary leadership, Chhotu Maharaj Cinema, which she co-founded has become India's fastest growing cinema chain, with over 650 Cinema Theatre Signed, And work in progress to accomplish vision to open 9000 Screens across the country. Her contribution to transforming the cinematic experience and creating accessible for mass entertainment has positioned her as one of the most influential businesswomen in India's media space.

The Miss Universe India 2025 event was co-produced by K Sera Sera in collaboration with Nikhil Anand and Glam Anand, blending fashion, film, and fresh opportunity in a night that celebrated India's rising stars.

