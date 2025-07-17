PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 17: Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, a feature-length wildlife documentary film on India's first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve - the Nilgiris, will be released in theatres across India on July 18, 2025. Presented by Felis Films and Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, and distributed nationwide by Dheeraj Films.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 17, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Nilgiris is the first feature-length wildlife documentary to receive a nationwide theatrical release. The film has already won multiple international awards and received acclaim for its cinematic excellence and storytelling.

Directed by Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, the film was shot in 8K resolution using the best of Sony Professional and RED cameras. It is a true cinematic celebration of the region's wildlife and landscapes.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Speaking about the film, Rohini Nilekani, Executive Producer of the film and Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, said,

"With this film - Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness, we hope to awaken people to the incredible beauty and biodiversity of this ancient and unique biosphere - the largest protected forest area in the country, now undergoing rapid change driven by human activity. If we wish to continue to conserve it, Samaaj, Sarkaarand Bazaar will have to work in unison to nurture this ecosystem. The documentary is a call to action for everyone who feels connected to these sacred landscapes."

Sandesh Kadur, Director and Cinematographer of the film, said,

"This is the story of a new wilderness, a mostly human-made landscape, where wildlife continues to adapt and thrive. Where else in the world can you have black leopards, gaur, sloth bears, etc., all living in a tea garden? Although it's in a constant state of change, it also shows nature's resilience and adaptability to survive the odds - if only we allow them the space to do so."

Trailer:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOwcirOtD5c

Releasing in: Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysore, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Ooty, Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Kochi, Trivandrum, Delhi, and other cities across India.

As part of a nationwide education initiative, Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness will also be screened through exclusive, discounted student shows across major cities. The initiative aligns with the NEP 2020 vision of encouraging experiential and environmental learning.

"I urge school principals, teachers, and parents to bring children to the theatres for this special experience. When young minds witness the beauty of our land--its forests, animals, and landscapes--on the big screen, they are inspired to love, to learn, and to protect. Watching a wildlife film like this in a theatre is rare--and powerful. Unlike small screens, the big screen brings every detail to life. With its high-resolution imagery and immersive sound, it feels as if you're right inside the forest with the animals," says Rohini Nilekani, Executive Producer of Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness.

About Felis Creations

A Panda Award-winning company, Felis Creations is a Bangalore-based natural history production house founded by Sandesh Kadur, a BAFTA-winning filmmaker and National Geographic Explorer. They specialise in producing high-quality wildlife and conservation documentaries for global platforms including National Geographic, BBC, Netflix, Apple, and Discovery.

About Rohini Nilekani

Rohini Nilekani is the Chairperson of Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies and Co-founder and Director of EkStep, a non-profit education platform. She is also the Founder and Former Chairperson of Arghyam, a foundation she set up in 2001 for sustainable water and sanitation, which funds initiatives across India. From 2004 to 2014, she was Founder-Chairperson and chief funder of Pratham Books, a non-profit children's publisher that reached millions of children during her tenure. She sits on the Board of Trustees of ATREE.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)