Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The COVID outbreak has resulted in a pandemic for the whole world causing record deaths, considerable pressure on the Hospital administrators, Health care providers, and shaken families.

We appreciate and are thankful to the Medical Fraternity for their efforts in helping India in its war against COVID.

Taking advantage of the chaos and unawareness about mask quality there has been an influx of fake N95 masks that do not protect against bacteria and viruses thereby defeating our noble cause.

Surgical masks and Cotton Masks, are generally expected to keep the wearer from spreading germs and are less complex to put on and wear. But they don't create as tight a seal to the face as N95 covers.

N95 Masks protect the wearer from airborne particles and also filters out both large and small particles when the wearer breathes. The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) likewise regulate N95 masks.

In this crisis, our COVID Warriors Doctor needs this N95 mask the most, as they come in more connection in the COVID patients which creates high risks of getting affected quickly. It is important to recognize that the ideal way to prevent the spread of infection is to utilize a well-protective mask.

Research has shown that the non-availability of the right quality masks was one of the prime reasons for the COVID second wave.

Magnum, being a responsible manufacturer, took a serious note of the above findings and has launched a campaign with the intention of ensuring that Genuine Right Quality masks are available directly from our manufacturing facility through Magnum e-store to our COVID warriors at a very special price.

Magnum Health & Safety Pvt. Ltd. has been a pioneer in the manufacture of NIOSH N95 masks. With a rich experience of more than 28 years, the firm has procured an acclaimed position amidst the reliable Manufacturers, Exporters, and Suppliers of Medical Disposables in the respective domain. The company specializes in manufacturing Masks & Hygiene Products and Disposable Medical Products in India and abroad (USA, South Africa, Mauritius, Ukraine, Tunisia, China, and the UK).

Magnum is a manufacturer and exporter of N95 masks in various shapes like flat fold, V shape & cup type, ISI marked 3ply surgical masks in ear-loop, tie & stretch Band type, Industrial Respirators, Dust masks, Bouffant caps in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

If there is an unavailability of NIOSH Certified Mask in the retail market then no worries as Magnum is serving N95 masks with special rates to our COVID Warriors Doctors. They provide services all over India within 5-7 working days.

Please find below the links for the direct purchase of authentic Magnum NIOSH N95 masks.

How to get a Magnum N95 mask?

Visit Magnum e-store (Link)

Provide your Licence Number

Pay Online

Now general people can also avail this N95 mask on Flipkart, as Magnum has listed their mask on Flipkart!

Click Here for link to Flipkart Product Listing.

