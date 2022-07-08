New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI/SRV): Niraamaya Retreats, known for its distinctive luxury hospitality and bespoke wellness, has partnered with Petit Amour Villa and is set to open its 1st international private residence in the beautiful island nation of Seychelles.

With breath-taking views of the Indian Ocean, crystal clear waters, hilltops, and nature reserve, the Petit Amour Villa by Niraamaya is a spacious, privately-owned residence offering guests the rare opportunity of experiencing a secluded, palatial abode in this tropical paradise as well as explore the diverse culture that is enriched by African, Asian, and European influences.

The villa is located at the northern end of Mahe and is within a five-minute drive from Beau Vallon Bay the most popular beach located on the island. It is also just a 20-minute drive away from the capital city of Victoria, and Mahe International Airport.

This 7500 sq. ft private residence features 5 bedrooms with king-size beds, ensuite bathrooms, and a jacuzzi in the master suite. Guests can enjoy spending time in the lounge, living area, Infinity pool, and the terrace that offers a glorious view of the ocean and the majestic mountains beyond.

With an experienced team of service personnel including a butler, chef, trained hair stylists, and masseuses, the staff at Petit Amour Villa can also work on curated experiences such as deep-sea adventures, and horse riding, golf, luxury yacht charters, and sightseeing tours.

Commenting on the recent partnership, Allen Machado, CEO Niraamaya Retreats, said, "Niraamaya adds another chapter to its growth story as we expand our footprint and take the Brand International. The Petit Amour Villa complements the concept of our Private Residences and our vision and commitment to creating immersive experiences and providing a peaceful stay through stimulating and inspiring locales and touchpoints."

"We are immensely proud to be part of the Niraamaya portfolio of private residences. As one of the finest private villas in Seychelles, we aim to make our guests feel at home while being on a holiday and this association will let us place Petit Amour on the global map." added Michel and Jon, owners of Petit Amour Villa.

Niraamaya Retreats is a selection of exquisite private serene spaces nestled in nature and crafted with care in some of the most stunning hideaways across India. The retreats will take the guests on a journey to experience the true essence of distinctive hospitality and bespoke wellness by unlocking the destination's true cultural identity and introducing its magnificent heritage and inspiring culinary feasts.

The multi-award-winning Niraamaya Spa and Wellness Centre delivers a range of wellness therapies including traditional Ayurveda and Yoga that replenish the mind, body, and spirit.

Niraamaya Wellness Retreats:

Niraamaya Retreats Surya Samudra, Kovalam

Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters & Beyond, Kumarakom

Niraamaya Retreats Cardamom Club, Thekkady

Niraamaya Retreats Samroha, Athirappilly

Niraamaya Retreats Aradura, Kohima

Our Native Village, Bangalore

Niraamaya Private Residences:

Niraamaya Private Residence, Goa

Niraamaya Private Residence, Blue Mountain - Chikmagalur

Niraamaya Private Residence, Kovalam

Niraamaya Private Residence, Kumarakom

To know more, visit - https://www.niraamaya.com/

