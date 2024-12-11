PNN

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 11: Nirmal Vasundhara, a trailblazer in sustainable waste management and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) compliance, is thrilled to announce its expanded presence in Surat, Mumbai, and Bangalore. This strategic move reinforces its dedication to supporting businesses in navigating India's evolving waste management landscape while adhering to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) regulations.

Structured and Transparent EPR Compliance

Corporates across nation have benefited from Nirmal Vasundhara's 360-degree approach to EPR compliance, delivered through a well-structured service model "CECS: Comprehensive EPR Compliance Solutions" designed to ensure full compliance over a three-to-five-year period. This holistic solution includes:

* Enhanced Stakeholder Management: Guiding clients to streamline data and foster seamless collaboration with stakeholders for CPCB EPR registration and compliance tasks.

* Dedicated Compliance Manager: A cornerstone of this approach is the appointment of Director Pratik Goyal, serving as the Single Point of Contact (SPOC). This eliminates the need for companies to appoint high-ranking officials for EPR tasks, resulting in cost savings of up to 80% on consultancy and operational expenses while ensuring compliance with the CPCB EPR portal.

* Nirvasu Verified EPR Credits: Offering unmatched reliability, CPCB EPR portal credits are authenticated through a stringent verification process, including on-site inspections of processes, machinery, and documentation. This ensures a secure, fraud-proof mechanism to meet compliance requirements while safeguarding efforts toward sustainability.

High Standards Through a Structured Departmental Approach

The company's department-wise operational model ensures every aspect of compliance is handled with precision, supported by a centralized team of experts. Specialized Channelization Department verifies EPR credits through comprehensive audits of facilities and documentation across various waste streams, including:

* Plastic Waste

* E-Waste

* Tyre Waste

* Used Oil Waste

* Battery Waste

This structured methodology not only simplifies compliance but also ensures that all clients receive customized, efficient solutions that exceed industry standards.

Technological and Social Innovations

Nirmal Vasundhara integrates technology and social responsibility into its solutions:

* The Waste Tracker Technical Platform enables stakeholders to monitor the entire lifecycle of waste, from disposal to recycling, ensuring alignment with CPCB EPR regulations.

* Initiatives like Kachara Daan promote corporate responsibility by encouraging businesses to donate waste for recycling, simultaneously supporting the upliftment of waste pickers.

A National Vision for Sustainability

"Our expansion represents a commitment to our clients and the nation," said Miklesh Goel, Director of Nirmal Vasundhara. "We believe in setting benchmarks--not just in compliance but also in driving meaningful environmental and social impact. By combining deep regulatory understanding with innovation, we aim to serve the nation toward a sustainable future."

This expansion shall deliver long-term cost savings for clients while enhancing their reputation with regulators and the public. By focusing on sustainability and compliance, businesses are reportedly able to strengthen their brand, solidify market position, and boost profitability, all while preparing to lead future challenges.

For more information, visit www.nirmalvasundhara.com, nirmalvasundhara.com/landingpage, or mail us: info@nirvasu.com

