Astronomers, skygazers, and nature lovers are in for a celestial treat! Yes, the sky will be offering us an early Christmas gift in the form of a full moon. The twelfth and last full moon of the year, also called the ‘Cold Moon’ will appear early in the night sky on December 15, 2024. Though the moon will officially appear full on Sunday, it will also appear full on both Saturday and Monday as well. The cold moon will appear in the constellation of Taurus, and it will be surrounded by some of the brightest stars. The full moon will ascend even higher into the sky and sit right next to the planet Jupiter. This alignment will offer a unique viewing opportunity as not just the moon, but the planet Jupiter too will be prominent in the night sky throughout the month of December, and it will be visible to the naked eye. The final full moon of 2024 promises to be a spectacular frosty finish to the year. Beaver Moon Is the Final Supermoon of 2024: Know November Full Moon Date, Timings and Other Details of the Supermoon Set To Grace the Night Sky.

The final and twelfth full moon of the year is known as the Cold Moon since it rises only a week before the December Solstice, which, in the Northern Hemisphere, is the longest night and signals the start of the astronomical winter. As the moon will be opposite the sun during this time, it will mimic the sun’s movements, which means that the cold moon will be at its highest point in the sky when the sun will be at its lowest point in the southern sky during the daytime. The Cold Moon is also called the Margashirsha Purnima, Moon Before Yule, Long Nights Moon, Winter Maker Moon, and Drift Clearing Moon, drawing from different cultures and traditions.

Cold Moon December 2024 Date

The cold moon in December, also the twelfth and last full moon of the year, will appear full on Sunday, December 15.

Cold Moon December 2024 Time

The Cold Moon will appear full in the night sky on December 15 at 04:01 AM EST (December 16, 2024, 02:00 PM IST).

Cold Moon December 2024 Best Viewing Time

The best viewing time will be late evening, during moonrise, in your local area. Blue Moon 2024 Date and Time: Where and How To Watch the August Supermoon? Here’s Everything You Should Know About Sturgeon Full Moon.

The cold moon will be visible to the naked eye, and no special equipment will be required. However, if viewed through a telescope or binoculars, you will get an enhanced visual of the full moon. Using a binocular or telescope, you can view the moon’s details, texture, surface, and striking orange hue.

