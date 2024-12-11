The premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King took place on December 9 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, drawing a star-studded attendance. Among those present were Jay-Z, Beyoncé, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles. Following the event, an old photo of Beyoncé and Blue Ivy from 2019 has resurfaced online, sparking nostalgia. Jay-Z Makes Public Appearance Following Rape Allegations; Rapper Attends ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Premiere With Wife Beyoncé, Daughter Blue Ivy Carter and Mom-in-Law Tina Knowles (Watch Video).

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter’s Viral Pic

The photo, from The Lion King premiere held on July 9, 2019, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, shows a seven-year-old Blue Ivy Carter holding her mother’s hand while walking the red carpet. The pic serves as a reminder of Blue Ivy’s journey, as she now takes a significant step into the spotlight. Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Daughter Stuns in Voluminous Golden Gown As the Trio Pose for Rare Red Carpet Moment (See Pictures and Videos).

Mother-Daughter Duo in 2019 vs 2024

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at Lion King premiere in 2019 vs Mufasa premiere in 2024 pic.twitter.com/JVPtxU5zZs — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) December 10, 2024

In Mufasa: The Lion King, Blue Ivy Carter lends her voice to the character Kiara (Simba and Nala’s daughter), marking her feature film debut. Beyoncé has also reprised her voice role as Nala in this upcoming Disney film. Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 20.

