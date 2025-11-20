New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has completed 10 rounds of Pre-Budget Consultations in New Delhi as part of the preparations for the forthcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meetings, held over the past days, brought together representatives and experts from key sectors of the economy -- from agriculture and MSMEs to capital markets, manufacturing, services, and technology.

Each consultation was attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India. Secretaries from various relevant ministries and departments joined the discussions sector-wise.

The series began with consultations with leading economists, followed by representatives from farmer associations and agriculture economists. Subsequent sessions engaged stakeholders from MSMEs, capital markets, startups, manufacturing, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), information technology, tourism and hospitality, and finally trade unions and labour organisations.

During these meetings, sector experts and stakeholders presented their recommendations, challenges, and expectations for the upcoming Budget. The discussions focused on economic growth, employment generation, investment climate, technological advancement, industrial competitiveness, financial sector stability, labour welfare, and sustainable development.

The wide-ranging consultations underline the Ministry of Finance's continued emphasis on inclusive and collaborative policy-making. With inputs from diverse sectors, the Union Budget 2026-27 is expected to reflect the government's commitment to broad-based growth and long-term economic resilience.

Meetings with the stakeholders are a regular practice followed by the Union Finance Ministry to seek their suggestions and discuss important policies on the major economic or non-economic activities.

This year's Union Budget will be presented by the Union Finance Minister, Sitharaman, on February 1, as is the convention. (ANI)

