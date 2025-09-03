PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013), a leading investor with a strong focus on urban infrastructure, has acquired a majority stake in New Consolidated Construction Company Ltd. (NCCCL) through its subsidiary, Nisus Finance Projects LLP. Executed as an all-cash, management-led buyout, the transaction marks a pivotal milestone in Nisus' strategy to scale and consolidate India's infrastructure ecosystem. As part of the acquisition, Nisus has infused INR 70 Cr as primary growth capital, strengthening NCCCL's balance sheet and positioning the company to capture high-potential opportunities in India's fast-evolving building infrastructure landscape.

Strategic Rationale and Benefits for Nisus

This acquisition represents a transformative step for Nisus Finance, aligning strategic capital with NCCCL's seasoned leadership and engineering expertise. With Mr. Mahesh Mudda, MD & CEO, assuming the role of Promoter and the senior leadership team remaining intact, the continuity ensures stability and execution excellence.

For Nisus, the acquisition unlocks multiple layers of growth and strategic advantage:

- Strengthening Urban Infrastructure Platform: Integrates Nisus' capital strength with NCCCL's eight-decade legacy in construction, enabling a robust end-to-end urban infrastructure platform.

- Diversified Revenue Streams: Enhances Nisus' ability to participate in value creation not just through financing, but also by capturing operating leverage in the construction value chain.

- Enhanced Developer Relationships: Expands Nisus' access to marquee developer clients and premium project pipelines, reinforcing its positioning as a trusted institutional partner.

- Operational Upside: Leverages NCCCL's proven project delivery and scale to unlock operational efficiencies, governance standards, and business synergies.

Growth Outlook for Nisus

The transaction positions Nisus Finance at the forefront of India's infrastructure boom:

- Sectoral Tailwinds: With urbanization, housing demand, smart cities, and new-age assets such as data centers and logistics hubs driving demand, Nisus is strategically placed to channel capital into these high-growth verticals.

- Scaling AUM and Returns: By combining financing expertise with direct exposure to execution, Nisus expects to enhance both its assets under management (AUM) and return on capital employed.

- Future-Ready Platform: The acquisition advances Nisus' long-term vision of becoming a differentiated financial and operating partner for India's building infrastructure development, aligning institutional capital with sustainable growth opportunities.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited said: "With this acquisition now successfully completed, we are unlocking a new growth chapter for Nisus. It represents a unique synergy between our vision for urban infrastructure and NCCCL's decades of execution excellence. By partnering with an experienced leadership team and equipping them with strategic capital and robust governance, we are positioned to capture significant operating leverage. Our focus is on driving scale, efficiency, and resilience in a sector supported by strong structural tailwinds. With leadership continuity and institutional alignment, we are building a future-ready platform designed to deliver sustained value and play a meaningful role in India's next phase of infrastructure growth."

Mr. Abbas Jasdanwalla, Chairman, NCCCL commented: "This partnership with Nisus Finance marks an exciting new chapter for NCCCL, allowing us to continue our rich legacy while embarking on a new phase of transformative growth. We firmly believe that the combination of Mahesh Mudda's leadership and Amit Goenka's strategic vision creates the ideal synergy to propel NCCCL forward."

Mr. Mahesh Mudda, MD & CEO, NCCCL added: "This moment marks not just a leadership transition, but a transformation. As a professional-turned-Promoter, I'm investing not just my four decades of sectoral experience but also my conviction into taking NCCCL to the next orbit -- expanding into high-growth verticals like data centre infrastructure and smart urban developments, backed by tech-first construction methodologies and institutional governance. With Nisus' capital strength and strategic foresight, we will institutionalize execution while staying rooted in our core values of trust and engineering excellence."

