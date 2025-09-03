Is Website 'viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org' Claiming To Be Affiliated With the Ministry of Labour and Employment Recruiting for Various Positions Across India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Portal

PIB said that the "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" website is fake and not associated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment (Photo Credits: X/PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, September 3: A website called Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" is going viral. It claims to be recruiting for various positions across the country and portrays itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment under the Government of India. The "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" website appears true and provides information about the Labour Ministry on its portal.

However, a fact check conducted by PIB revealed that the "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" website is fake. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PIB Fact Check, which busts fake news and misinformation about the Government of India, said that the online portal is fake and not associated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Scroll below to know the truth behind the so-called website "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org". What Is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana Announced by PM Narendra Modi in Independence Day 2025 Speech? Who Will Get INR 15,000?

This Website Is Fake, Says PIB

A website (https://t.co/U7kgiUVM9K) is falsely claiming to recruit for various positions across India, portraying itself as an organisation affiliated with the Ministry of Labour & Employment (@LabourMinistry)#PIBFactCheck ❌ This website is #FAKE and not associated with the… pic.twitter.com/YSNhbUtV44 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 3, 2025

Website Is Not Associated With the Ministry of Labour and Employment

PIB's fact-check unit debunked the "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" website as fake. The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit clarified that the website is fake and not associated with the Government of India. It further asked people to visit websites such as pmvbry.epfindia.gov.in or pmvbry.labour.gov.in for official information regarding the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

"Report such suspected cyber crimes on https://cybercrime.gov.in," the post read. Furthermore, PIB Fact Check urged people to "exercise caution and avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information on such websites". It must be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 12th Independence Day address from the Red Fort in New Delhi, announced a major employment push under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana (PM-VBRY). Did Priyanka Gandhi Mention Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s Wife in ‘Bodyguard Sleeping on Bed’ Story Set After Her Death? Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

PM Modi announced that around 3.5 crore youth will benefit from new job opportunities through this scheme, which has been backed by a massive INR 1 lakh crore allocation. The initiative, which took effect on August 1, 2025, seeks to create inclusive, sustainable employment while boosting private sector hiring. Hence, the claim that "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" is recruiting for various positions across India is fake, and the website is not associated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Claim : Website "viksitbharatrozgaryojana.org" is recruiting for various positions across the country and claims to be affiliated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment. Conclusion : PIB said that the website is fake and not associated with the Ministry of Labour and Employment under the Government of India. Full of Trash Clean

