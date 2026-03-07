New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): NITI Aayog, the central government's premier policy think tank, has signalled a strengthened commitment to transforming India into a global electronics powerhouse through strategic industry partnerships.

In a significant high-level engagement, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery met with the leadership team of Tata Electronics, headed by MD & CEO Dr Randhir Thakur.

Also Read | Sundar Pichai Salary Hike and Net Worth.

Posting on its X account, NITI Aayog said, "NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery met with the leadership team of Tata Electronics, led by MD & CEO Dr. Randhir Thakur, to discuss opportunities to accelerate India's electronics manufacturing growth."

"The discussion focused on scaling electronics production, strengthening resilient supply chains, and enhancing India's participation in global value chains," the post added.

Also Read | 'Shameful and Unprecedented': PM Narendra Modi Slams Mamata Banerjee-Led West Bengal Government for 'Insulting Tribal President' (Watch Video).

The policy body also pointed to India's rising global demand and its supportive policy, which will help India increase its presence in electronics manufacturing.

"With rising global demand and supportive policy initiatives, India is well positioned to expand its footprint in advanced electronics manufacturing," the post noted.

This strategic alignment comes at a time when the Indian government is aggressively pushing for "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) in the semiconductor and electronics space. By engaging directly with major domestic players like Tata Electronics, which is at the forefront of semiconductor testing and mobile component manufacturing, NITI Aayog aims to ensure that policy inputs are grounded in industry realities.

The synergy between state-led directional guidance and private sector execution is expected to be the primary engine for creating high-value employment and fostering a culture of innovation that can compete on the world stage.

"Continued collaboration between government institutions and industry leaders will be key to unlocking new investment, innovation, and employment opportunities in this strategic sector," said NITI Aayog in its X post.

The Indian government is also taking necessary steps to increase manufacturing in this sector.

The Union Budget 2026-27 also announced an increase in the outlay for the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to Rs 40,000 crore, signalling a strong policy push to deepen domestic manufacturing capacity.

Over the past eleven years, India has rapidly transformed into a major electronics-manufacturing hub, achieving nearly a six-fold increase in production. The sector has expanded its industrial base, created 25 lakh jobs, and emerged as a key driver of employment and economic growth. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)