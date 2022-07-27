New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/SRV): Nitte (Deemed to be University), one of the leading universities in India, has secured the 75th rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2022 ranking list.

NIRF rankings are released annually by the Ministry of Education based on teaching, learning and the availability of resources.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Appears Before ED for Third Day

Read @ANI Story | – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Nitte has its roots in a group of institutions established under the Nitte Education Trust. Founded in 1979, Nitte began with the vision and mission of empowering rural youth through quality education and healthcare. Offering education in diverse areas of learning, Nitte's domains include health, engineering; management; architecture; humanities; vocational training, and much more.

Nitte today offers a total of 130+ programs including medicine, engineering, management, hospitality, allied health sciences, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, physiotherapy, speech and audiology, media & communication and architecture. The Trust has established 40+ institutions spread across three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore and Bangalore and has over 20000+ students and 4500+ faculty in its campuses.

Also Read | Har Ghar Tiranga: Campaign Gets Green Signal to CSR Fund Spending.

Nitte Gulabi Shetty Memorial Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (NGSMIPS), recognized by the Pharmacy Council of India and All India Council for Technical Education; is ranked 45th in NIRF 2022. The Institution has made rapid progress towards being recognized as a Pharmacy school with high academic standards, delivering quality health care training and instilling social responsibility in its students.

The goal of Nitte University's NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has always been to shape competent professionals, empowered to face challenges with integrity.

Under the ranking of dental institutes, Nitte's AB Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences has received 6th Rank in NIRF 2022, retaining its position on the leader board like the previous year. The vision of Nitte's dental institute has been to excel in delivering health care facilities and applying the attained clinical knowledge; and most importantly abiding by its motto of Service to Humanity. The college has also won the Best Dental College Award, certified by the Indian Health Professionals Committee for "Outstanding Clinical Work, Contribution towards Research and Scientific Publications".

Nitte University looks for certain attributes in its graduates. The criteria that makes Nitte eligible for NIRF each year include proficiency in terms of discipline with in-depth knowledge and passion to excel in any field; lifelong learners, who are ready to face scientific and technological challenges; ethical in private and professional lives; and a sense of social responsibility. Fulfilment of all these criteria nominates Nitte for NIRF every year.

Nitte (Deemed to be University) is also one among only eight Indian Universities to rank in the Top 300 of the world's Universities in the 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The university is ranked 92nd in the category of Good Health and Well-Being and placed in the Top 200 in the categories of Quality Education, Gender Equality, and Clean Water & Sanitation.

To know more about NITTE, please visit: https://nitte.edu.in/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)