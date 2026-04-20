In a performance that may have single-handedly altered the course of the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) struggling IPL 2026 campaign, young batter Tilak Varma struck a record-breaking maiden century on Monday night. Reaching the three-figure mark in just 45 deliveries against the Gujarat Titans (GT), Varma’s explosive innings was followed by a multi-layered celebration that has since gone viral across social media. Viral Video Shows Hardik Pandya Teasing Shubman Gill for his New Beard Look.

While the left-hander’s knock, composed of eight boundaries and eight sixes, was a display of pure power, his reaction upon reaching the milestone was one of deep personal and spiritual reflection.

Watch Video: Tilak Varma Century Celebration

Tilak Varma Celebration Meaning

Immediately after striking the boundary that secured his hundred, Varma removed his helmet and performed a sequence of gestures.

Skyward Point: Varma pointed his left forefinger toward the sky, a gesture often used by athletes to acknowledge a higher power or to dedicate a moment to someone no longer present.

The Forehead Touch: Simultaneously, he placed his right forefinger to the side of his forehead or ear. This gesture is widely interpreted as a nod to his focus and mental strength, particularly after enduring a lean patch of form earlier in the season. Or to shut the outside noise of critics.

The Prayer: Finally, Varma folded his hands in a traditional Pranam and looked toward the heavens, a sign of humility and gratitude for the milestone.

Apart from this, even famous footballer Erling Haaland has been spotted doing the same kind of celebration.

Varma’s century was as critical as it was stylish.Arriving at the crease at the Narendra Modi Stadium with MI reeling at 46/3 after the Powerplay, Varma initially played the anchor role alongside Naman Dhir. Why is Rohit Sharma Not Playing GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match?

He shifted gears in the 14th over, taking apart the Titans' spin attack before bringing up the fastest century of the 2026 season so far. His unbeaten 101* propelled Mumbai to a total of 199/5, a formidable target for the home side to chase under the lights.

Before this match, Varma had faced criticism for a perceived lack of consistency, having managed only 43 runs in his previous five outings. This century not only silences his critics but also provides a vital spark for a Mumbai Indians side that entered the game at the bottom of the points table.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).