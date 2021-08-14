New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): Taking pride in its renowned legacy, K Raheja Corp Homes bagged the recognition of being the Best Real Estate Brand of 2020-21* by Economics Times. With Nova at Raheja Viva, the brand gives the young generation an opportunity to own their first home that's budget friendly and enriched by nature.

Raheja Viva is set amidst magnificent environs and absolutely gorgeous offerings. The development is surrounded with over 2400 trees, 60+ species of birds living in the habitat, 3o cooler temperature, 94% cleaner air that rejuvenates, and the noise level less than 47% of the permissible limits. All of these utilities come in addition to an array of world-class indulgences that makes living luxurious.

Also Read | Oppo Patents Vein Unlocking Technology for Its Wearable Devices: Report.

One of the most sought-after developments in West Pune, Raheja Viva also offers a 360o view of the Sahyadri ranges. Apart from all of it, the hoteliers also offer a plethora of features, distinguishing it from the rest. They are:

1. Super-spacious homes: They provide a space of 848 sq. ft. (78.76 sq. mtr) for a 2 bedroom home, and 1161 sq. ft. (108 sq. mtr) for a 3 bedroom home.

Also Read | Oppo A16s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price, Features & Specifications.

2. Sprawling balconies: Large balconies made for an exhilarating view of nature

3. Ready-to-use Signature Clubhouse: Nova is adorned with an array of lavish amenities for its guests to enjoy and relish in.

Nova at Raheja Viva is situated in close proximity of Bavdhan and Chandni Chowk. This enables young working professionals to get quick access to Pune's most prominent locations, making it the perfect blend of nature's offerings and the city's convenience. In addition, the 6 hassle-free routes make sure that individuals spend less time travelling unnecessarily.

The luxury accomodation is nestled on the slope of lush green hills at Paud Road, Pune. With stylishly designed and spaciously laid out villas, townhouses and independent plots, Raheja Viva offers a gated world of opulence set in a vibrant and thriving locality where modern living blends with nature's bounty.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)