Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker has silently launched its A16s smartphone in the Netherlands. The handset is now available for sale via the official Oppo Netherlands website. The device comes in Crystal Black and Blue colours. Key highlights of the phone include a 60Hz refresh rate, a 6.52-inch display, a 5,000mah battery and more. OnePlus Partners With Sister Smartphone Brand Oppo To Create Better Products.

Oppo A16s (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of specifications, Oppo A16s features a 6.52-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The device comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP lens for selfies and video calls.

Oppo A16s (Photo Credits: Oppo)

Oppo A16s comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, GLONASS, built-in GPS and more. Coming to the pricing, Oppo A16s is priced at EUR 149 (approximately Rs 13,044) for the sole 4GB + 64GB model.

