Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Committed to enhancing employee health in India, Bangalore-based employee wellness platform Nova Benefits has partnered with AI-based leading healthcare management platform Zyla Health to offer high quality, personalized and real-time 24 x 7 care to all partners of Nova Benefits.

This partnership will offer a personalized wellness program to corporations - starting with a Health Risk Assessment, along with an Annual Health Check-up. Based on the results of the assessment and the check-up, Zyla will prepare a Group Health Report which will explain the risk cohorts, along with recommended interventions to the corporate partners.

Also Read | Ministry of Civil Aviation Flags off First Direct Flight on the Shillong-Dibrugarh Route … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Founded in 2020 by Saransh Garg and Yash Gupta, Nova Benefits, is a technology-led employee wellness platform, centered around insurance. Since its inception, the company has been working towards providing employees with access to their wellness benefits on a single platform, increasing their insurance coverage and helping HRs save time by automating manual workflows. Through the partnership, Nova Benefits will receive access to Zyla's unique healthcare offering powered by an experienced medical team & an AI care engine that understands the risks before suggesting interventions & treatment for effective health risk management.

Commenting on the announcement, Saransh Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Nova Benefits said, "The health and wellness industry in India has witnessed a significant upsurge in the past few years. Our partnership with Zyla brings us closer to our vision of a full-stack health and wellness offering for our partners."

Also Read | Ananda Vihar-Bhuvaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express Train Runs Backward To Save Woman, Newborn in Jharkhand.

As a part of the risk assessment, Nova Benefits will offer corporates a full body health checkup from Zyla that will include 61 tests including Hemogram, Lipid Profile, Liver Function Test, Diabetes Screening, Thyroid Profile Total, Iron Deficiency Profile. Additionally, the employees will go through a health assessment (lasting 15-25 minutes) with the Zyla medical team, on the basis of which a personalised risk profile will be shared with the employees to plan their interventions, if required.

Speaking on the development, Khushboo Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, Zyla Health, commented, "At Zyla, we are on a mission to personalise care to every individual. The generic, one-size-fits-all approach is obsolete & ineffective when it comes to healthcare. We are proud to lead this paradigm shift in personalising care as per the employee's unique health assessment and delivering it by a world-class team of in-house Doctors and healthcare professionals backed by data-driven and empathetic technology. With this latest partnership, we aim to cater to the healthcare needs of more than 100,000 Nova users by bringing to them a personal healthcare expert that is always by their side."

Nova Benefits is an Employee Wellness Platform with a core focus on corporate health insurance. We help companies buy and manage their health insurance policies, in addition to wellness benefits such as fitness-engagement, doctor-on-call facility, mental health counselling, and many more.

Headquartered in Bangalore, Nova works with 150+ companies across India, with over 100,000 users and works with all major insurance providers in India.

With a user rating of 4.8 on the Google Play Store, Zyla is currently the highest-rated care management app in the medical category in India. The key differentiating factor of Zyla is that it takes a holistic, clinical approach to provide hyper-personalized and real-time patient care programs under an experienced team of accomplished doctors and healthcare experts.

Its programmes are built on four pillars - Medication, Nutrition, Physiotherapy, and Emotional wellbeing - to provide all-around, end-to-end care to the patients. The app features an advanced AI-based chatbot, which is built on 50,000+ medical protocols with inputs from leading doctors from around the country. While the chatbot is designed to address simpler lifestyle-related queries of patients, more complex queries are escalated algorithmically to an in-house team of doctors & paramedics.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)