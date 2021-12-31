New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/GIPR): Customers can now contact Hitachi Cooling & Heating customer support through their favourite communication channel- WhatsApp.

Modern consumers expect instant and efficient support services from every brand they engage with. The brand should be available 24x7 across popular channels to offer all the help and assistance the customers need. To fulfil these expectations, the company has recently launched its customer service on WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging app.

Also Read | Tecno Pova 5G To Be Reportedly Priced Under Rs 20,000.

Customers who prefer a non-voice communication channel can now securely access the plethora of services offered by the brand on their favourite messaging app. Customers can raise complaints and service requests, register their products through WhatsApp for instant resolution.

"At Hitachi, we are constantly searching for ways to strengthen our ties with the customers. By launching our customer care services on WhatsApp, we have fulfilled customer expectations and provided ourselves with a platform to engage with them more personally. With zero waiting time and 24x7 availability, we aim to offer our customers swift and easy access to our support services through WhatsApp." says Gurmeet Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited.

Also Read | Happy New Year 2022 SMS and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Facebook Quotes, HNY Status, Cover Photos and Wallpapers to Send on December 31.

Hitachi Cooling & Heating is well-known as one of the most customer-centric brands in India. Apart from the recently launched WhatsApp support, the leading brand also offers customer care services through phone, email, live chat, and a dedicated customer care mobile app. The extensive presence ensures that the customers can instantly access support services on their preferred voice and non-voice channels.

He further said, "We believe that it is essential for us to build an omnichannel presence to offer utmost customer satisfaction. Consumers now rely on their smartphones and mobile applications for a host of their day-to-day activities. By offering our support services through WhatsApp, we want to ensure that we are present on a platform used by millions across the country. It takes us a step closer to building the most customer-centric air-conditioning brand in India."

By adding the company's customer care number 75678-84848 to their smartphones, customers can now instantly access their support services through WhatsApp.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited:

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is a joint venture company of Johnson Controls, US and Hitachi Appliances, Japan. Through this joint venture, we have combined the rich heritage and innovative technology of Hitachi with the industry-leading expertise and a global network of Johnson Controls. The partnership is aimed at addressing the cooling needs faster, smarter and much more efficiently than ever before. Our customers will stand to benefit from our world-class R&D centers, where our researchers work tirelessly to provide innovative solutions and quality products that are designed to meet every expectation. Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning Company has a global presence, out of which India unit is called "Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited".

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited manufactures a wide range of products under the Hitachi brand, such as room air-conditioners (Split & Window ACs) to commercial air-conditioners including Chiller, Cassette Air conditioners, Ductable air-conditioners & VRF systems. Our company is not just limited to making air conditioners but also, into trading of Refrigerators.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited's headquarter is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat with manufacturing plant in Kadi, Gujarat. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited is amongst the top air-conditioning companies in India.

This story is provided by GIPR. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GIPR)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)