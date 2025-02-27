PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Protean eGov Technologies (formerly NSDL e-Gov), a technology pioneer in Digital Public Infrastructure, and India's largest Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) has scaled up their pension management app, 'NPS by Protean' with a host of new features designed specifically for today's digital savvy generation.

Whether you are already an NPS investor or are just starting your retirement planning journey with NPS, this app is your all-in-one solution. Available for both Android and iOS users, the enhanced app offers a user-friendly interface, intuitive navigation and enhanced security features. Perfect for young investors who are always on the go, this mobile-first approach makes it easier than ever to register, contribute, and manage your NPS accounts.

Some key features of the new 'NPS by Protean' app:

* Effortless Registration: New NPS users can easily register using eKYC, Digi Locker, or CKYC

* Personalized Retirement Planning: Dreaming of a comfortable retirement? The app's new Retirement Goal Planner helps you map out your investment strategy based on your unique needs and goals. Start early and watch your savings grow!

* Enhanced Security: MPIN and Biometric based login ensures secure access.

* Seamless Tier II Account Activation: Activating your Tier II account is now simpler than ever with our built-in step-by-step guide.

* Greater Flexibility with Fund Transfers: The newly added "One-Way Switch" feature allows users to easily transfer funds from their Tier II account to Tier I account.

On this occasion, Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO,Protean eGov Technologies said, "Protean remains committed to fostering population-scale financial inclusion through innovation. The finance budget 2024-25 showcased the strong intent of the government in driving the pension penetration in the country. As the leading Central Recordkeeping Agency (CRA) for NPS and APY, we see this as a huge opportunity for market expansion. The improved version of our new App has come at a perfect time as India's youth become more aware of diversified investment options and actively start planning their retirement. The new app version offers a seamless experience to customers with new age digital onboarding capabilities, goal planning and effortless login along with a host of innovative features."

The "NPS by Protean" app represents a major leap forward in pension management, empowering Indians, especially young investors, to take charge of their retirement savings and participate in the National Pension System with ease.

New users can download NPS by Protean App from Google Play Store and Apple store while existing users of the app can simply update it to the latest version

