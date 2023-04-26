New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI/PRNewswire): NRIHelpLine.com, a startup focused on providing solutions for the Non-Resident Indian community, has successfully raised its seed funding round. The funding was led by A Subba Rao of Dabur International, Arjun Nijhawan of Travel Boutique Online, Rahul Narvekar of India Network, Navneet Singh of NRI Legal Services, and Bharat Bhushan Bhatia of Hines Group.

With this funding, NRIHelpLine.com intends to become a one-stop solution for the 100 million Non-Resident Indians worldwide, helping them manage their assets and comply with their responsibilities in India.

Rahul Narvekar, India Network, shared his thoughts on the investment and the founder of NRIHelpLine.com, Prasana Rao. He revealed that during their first meeting at the Vibrant Forum in Chandigarh, he was impressed by Prasana's persistence despite facing universal resistance. This sheer persistence and determination led him to commit to the investment in NRIHelpLine.com

Arjun Nijhawan of Nijhawan Group,who has been an angel investor in Marquee startups like Inshorts and DineOut, expressed his confidence in the project, citing the team's strength, vision, and conviction as reasons for his investment. He also wished the founders the best of luck.

Ananta Raghuvanshi, who has three decades of experience in the realty industry with DLF and EMAAR MGF, joined the NRIHelpLine.com team because she understands the pain and problems that NRIs face in their routine interactions with vendors and service providers in India. She believes that the platform will change the way NRIs manage their affairs, back home, in India and is dedicated to making it a grand success.

NRIHelpLine.com is targeting the 100 million NRI diaspora with $ 100 Billion in remittances and aims to become a one stop shop for NRIs to buy, sell and manage their assets by providing a comprehensive technology solution for NRIs. Starting with Gurgaon the startup is planning to on-board real estate inventory in 6 major Indian states and 29 cities for primary real estate sales in the first phase and then of course also in secondary sales of real estate.

Contact:

Prasana RaoFounder - CEOEmail: rao@nrihelpline.com

