Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Din, is celebrated every year on May 1. The special day commemorates the formation of the state of Maharashtra, which was formed from the division of the Bombay State on May 1 1960. On this day, parades and political speeches and a number of ceremonies are held across the state, in addition to various other public and private events celebrating the history and traditions of Maharashtra. The day is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm, marking the foundation of the rich legacy of the state of Maharashtra. Gujarat Day 2023 Date and Significance: When Is Gujarat Sthapana Divas? Everything To Know About the State Formation Day.

On May 1, 1960, Maharashtra came into existence after being carved out of the Bombay State. The remaining part of the Bombay State is now known as Gujarat. In Bombay State, there were two distinct groups- first, who spoke Marathi and Konkani, while the second was people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi. Both groups demanded that they want a state of their own. As a result, Bombay State was divided in April 1960 after the Parliament passed the Bombay Reorganisation Act, dividing it into two separate states.

Maharashtra Day 2023 Date

Maharashtra Day is celebrated every year on May 1. The day is known by several other names like Maharashtra Din and Maharashtra Diwas. International Workers’ Day 2023 Date, History and Significance.

Maharashtra Day History

The Bombay State comprised different areas where different languages were spoken; Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. The Sanyukta Maharashtra Samiti was at the forefront of the movement to divide the Bombay State into two states; one composed of areas where people primarily spoke Gujarati and Kutchi and the other where people primarily spoke Marathi and Konkani. Hence, the state of Maharashtra and Gujarat were formed as a result of this movement according to the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, enacted by the Parliament of India on April 25, 1960, which came into effect on May 1, 1960.

Maharashtra Day Significance

Maharashtra Day holds great significance for the Marathi-speaking population in the state since the state was formed on this day. Liquor sale is prohibited on this day across Maharashtra. On this day, a parade is held at Shivaji Park, where the Governor of Maharashtra makes a speech every year. May 1 is a public holiday in Maharashtra. The holiday applies to all the schools, offices, and companies under the jurisdiction of the State and Central Government to celebrate this day by organizing various programs.

