Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 9(ANI): NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) has partnered with Suzlon Group, for the nation's largest wind energy order to date, totaling 1,166 MW.

According to Suzlon Energy Ltd., this project will feature the installation of 370 wind turbine generators (WTGs), each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW, across three sites in Gujarat.

Also Read | Apple Glowtime Event: Tech Giant Likely To Delay Genmoji and Image-Generation Tools on Apple Intelligence for iPhone 16 Series Until iOS 18.2; Check Details.

The electricity generated from the project is expected to power approximately 3 million households. This project is the first of its kind to be undertaken by a public sector unit (PSU) and will significantly enhance NGEL's wind energy portfolio.

NTPC Green Energy's wind energy project represents a significant step forward in India's push towards clean energy. The installation of 370 Suzlon S144 WTGs, equipped with Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) towers, will be spread across two NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (a subsidiary of NGEL) projects and one IndianOil NTPC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd. project in Gujarat.

Also Read | Triple Talaq in Navsari: NRI Allegedly Gives Talaq to Wife by Sending Her Video From London, Woman Alleges Physical and Mental Harassment; Accused Booked.

Once completed, this wind energy initiative will not only position Gujarat as a leader in renewable energy but also set a benchmark for future PSU-led renewable projects.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to partner with NTPC Green Energy Limited, the renewables arm of India's largest utility, NTPC Limited, in our capacity as the nation's premier wind energy OEM. This landmark collaboration reaffirms our commitment to accelerating India's renewable energy transition. Notably, this marks our first direct wind energy order from NGEL, signalling Suzlon's triumphant return to the PSU customer segment."

He added, "This project will emerge as the largest wind energy initiative by a PSU in Gujarat, cementing the state's leadership in renewable energy. Upon completion, it will set a new benchmark for future projects, substantially contributing to India's energy self-sufficiency, economic prosperity, and NGEL's ambitious target of adding 60 GW renewable energy capacity by 2032."

The NTPC-Suzlon partnership is seen as a crucial component of NGEL's ambitious target to add 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032.

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Both NGEL and Suzlon are stalwarts in their domains and will play a fundamental role in enabling India's energy transition. Achieving India's energy transition targets hinges on participation from utilities of the scale and expertise of NGEL. While it is India's largest wind energy order, this project is also the first of many more such transformative projects between the two in the future."

He further said, "We are committed to delivering this project with exceptional quality and India's largest wind energy order (1,166 MW) to install 370 S144 WTGs with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is to be executed across 3 sites in Gujarat. Electricity generated will power ~3 million households."

This will be the first of its kind of project in India to be undertaken by any PSU and will significantly increase NGEL's wind portfolio within the stipulated timelines. This strategic collaboration, featuring our flagship product - the S144,3.15 MW wind turbine, is set to become a landmark case study in the sector, showcasing the success of the 'Make in India' initiative by advancing local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)