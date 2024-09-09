New Delhi, September 9: Apple is hosting the Glowtime Event today, and the company is expected to reveal the highly anticipated iPhone 16 series. We can expect to see the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max being unveiled, along with other announcements. You have the opportunity to watch the Apple Glowtime Event live today. The event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET or 10.30 PM IST. You can watch the live stream of the event on Apple's official website, YouTube, and the Apple TV app.

The iPhone series is anticipated to come with Apple Intelligence AI-powered features. According to a report of Bloomberg, Apple Intelligence could delay the Genmoji and image-generation tools for the iPhone 16 Series. These features were initially expected to launch with iOS 18, but now it seems they might not arrive until iOS 18.2. The potential delay could affect users of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple Glowtime Event: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max To Launch Today; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The upcoming image-generation tool, Image Playground, may not be included among the initial features of Apple Intelligence. Instead, it is expected that the features will likely be introduced with the release of iOS 18.2 in December. During Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 event, the company showcased two features called Genmoji and Image Playground. Genmoji will provide the ability to create personalised emojis either from a prompt or by using real photos of people. The Image Playground will allow users to generate images in three different styles, which will include Animation, Illustration, and Sketch. Apple Glowtime Event: iPhone 16 Series Likely To Feature Apple Intelligence, New Health Functions in Apple Watch Series 10; Check Details.

According to a report of Engadget, all of these features will eventually be made available for the iPhone 16 series at the upcoming Apple Glowtime event. Additionally, Apple Intelligence will likely introduce other features such as smarter Siri, ChatGPT integration, message summarisation, and more.

