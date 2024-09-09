Ahmedabad, September 9: The Gujarat police recently booked a non-resident Indian (NRI) for allegedly giving his wife "triple talaq" by sending her a video from London, United Kingdom. The accused has been identified as Faisal Patel, a resident of Navsari. In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental harassment by her husband Patel.

The complaint told cops that she was first married to a Navsari man in 2006, with whom she had three children, reports TOI. After her divorce in 2018, she married Faisal Patel of Navsari's Dabhel village. Four years after her divorce, the complaint and Patel married each other as per their community's customs. Gujarat Shocker: Man Claims Petrol Pump Owner Stripped and Beat Him, Urinated in His Mouth; 2 Arrested.

However, the woman claimed that five months after the wedding, Patel stopped giving her money and even alleged being tortured. The woman claimed that Patel would allegedly beat her for various reasons, including cooking. The complaint also told cops that her husband, who had a UK visa, would frequently travel to London. After working in London for a few months, he would return to India.

The woman also alleged that she learned about her husband communicating with other women and claimed that he has a wife and children in London. When the woman protested the same, Patel allegedly sent her a video pronouncing "triple talaq" in April. After her husband gave her "triple talaq" over the video, the woman observed the iddat's period for three months. Bharuch Shocker: Instagram Acquaintance Holds Woman Hostage on Knife Point in Gujarat, Arrested.

Post this, she approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused. Acting on her complaint, the police booked Patel under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2024 11:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).