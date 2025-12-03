PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 3: NTT proudly announces the e-launch of its newest data center campus, Bengaluru 4, located at Prestige Tech Cloud, Devanahalli. This state-of-the-art campus is designed to meet the growing demand for AI, cloud, and high-density infrastructure, reinforcing NTT's commitment to powering India's digital future.

Campus Highlights

* Total Land Area: 8.5 acres* Campus Capacity: 100 MW facility load | 67.2 MW of critical IT load* Data Centers: 3 (Bengaluru 4A, 4B, 4C)* IT Load per Data Center: 22.4 MW* IT Load per Data Hall: 3.2 MW* Data Halls per DC: 7

As of December 3, Bengaluru 4A is ready for commissioning with 22.4 MW IT load capacity, marking the first phase of this mega campus.

Power & Reliability

* Dedicated 220 kV GIS Substation* 220 kV LILO arrangement from state grid for unmatched stability* Diesel Generators with 48-hour HSD backup* 4 dedicated POE routes

Sustainability & Security

* IGBC Platinum Rated Building* 7-layer security system* Carrier-neutral facility with multiple ISPs* Renewable power integration

Operational Excellence

* 24x7 operations team and remote hands support

Strategically located near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru 4 ensures seamless accessibility for clients and partners.

Leadership Quote

"NTT is proud to showcase how we are shaping India's digital future through world-class infrastructure and sustainable practices. Our Bangalore campuses--including the largest in the city--deliver unmatched capacity and scalability for enterprises and hyperscalers alike. Today, we operate 26+ MW of live IT load in Bangalore, and with BLR4 adding another 22 MW, we are significantly expanding our capabilities to meet growing demand. Our investments in Karnataka go beyond data centers; they include renewable energy initiatives that reinforce our dedication to a greener future. These efforts not only strengthen India's digital backbone but also create direct and indirect economic impact for the region."

-- Alok Bajpai, Managing Director, India, NTT Global Data Centers

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)