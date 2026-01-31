BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 31: Nu Republic®, the trailblazing Indian lifestyle technology brand acclaimed for its innovative "wear-tech" products, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with Blinkit, a quick-commerce company, to unveil an exclusive Valentine's Day collection.

Curated specially for the season of love, this limited-edition range features Nu Republic's bestselling wireless speakers and earbuds in striking red -- the universal symbol of passion and romance.

Designed to celebrate love, music, and self-expression, the collection brings together statement design, premium sound, and effortless gifting.

Thoughtfully crafted for music lovers and romantics alike, the Valentine's Day collection elevates gifting with products that are as expressive as they are powerful. The bold red finish not only captures the spirit of the season but also transforms these audio essentials into standout style accessories.

Key Highlights of the Collection:

Nu Republic® Pop Love Wireless Speaker: One of Nu Republic's most-loved speakers, now reimagined in vibrant, love-inspired colourways for the Valentine's season. Despite its small size, it offers top-notch sound, ideal for getting the party started. Featuring a sleek design, this one is designed to amplify the groove and ignite your parties.

Standout Features: BT v5.3 | TWS Pairing | 6W Output | Wireless Connectivity | X-Bass® Technology | 15 Hrs* Playtime | 52mm dynamic drivers.

Perfect for Gifting: At an attractive price of INR 699, the speaker combines style, functionality, and premium sound quality to make Valentine's Day unforgettable.

Convenient Access: Available exclusively on Blinkit, ensuring customers can surprise their loved ones with gifts delivered right to their doorsteps.

Anish Shrivastava, Senior Vice President - Revenue, Blinkit, said, "We're thrilled to collaborate with Nu Republic® this Valentine's Day to make gifting more joyful and effortless. The Red Love Edition collection, available exclusively on Blinkit, features stylish, love-inspired tech that allows customers to turn thoughtful gestures into special moments, delivered straight to their loved ones' doorsteps."

Commenting on the launch, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic®, said, "Valentine's Day is all about setting the mood, and music plays a big role in that. With our red Love Edition speaker, we've created something that looks as bold as it sounds -- a statement piece that turns any moment into a vibe. It's designed for those who want their Valentine's gift to be expressive, powerful, and memorable."

The exclusive Valentine's Day collection is available on Blinkit, ensuring seamless access for customers across India. With this collaboration, Nu Republic aims to redefine gifting this Valentine's season by blending innovation with heartfelt emotions.

