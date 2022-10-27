New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI/SRV): A leading institute under NITTE (Deemed to be University), Nitte University Centre for Science Education & Research (NUCSER) offers students interdisciplinary courses that help them acquire hands-on experience and skills in conventional and advanced methods of science.

In addition to theoretical knowledge from highly qualified faculty with expertise in areas of health science research, the institute aims to provide students with skill-based education and a gamut of employment opportunities.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Woman Puts Pesticide Instead of Sugar in Tea in Mainpuri; Three Dead Including Two Children After Consuming.

Commenting about the plethora of opportunities Dr Anirban Chakraborty, Director of Nitte University Centre for Science Education (NUCSER) said, "At NUCSER, we continuously strive to take new initiatives that improve the students' learning experience. As part of our ongoing mission to offer programs that provide a multidisciplinary approach to excel in a fast-paced digitally evolving world, our programs have been carefully curated and designed with insights from domain experts to cater to the varying needs of the industry."

The institute offers one UG program and five PG programs in addition to PhDs in the faculty of Biological Sciences. The flagship UG program is BSc (Honors) Biomedical Science, an interdisciplinary program that combines the fields of biology and human health.

Also Read | Producer Kamal Kishor Mishra Booked for Ramming Wife With Car After Getting Caught With Another Woman (Watch Shocking Video).

In line with international trends and in accordance with UGC's Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS), the curriculum of this four-year program is designed in keeping with the National Education Policy 2020.

The Institute's BSc (Honors) program comes with a provision for students to exit with a BSc degree after three years. The additional year (the fourth year) provides job-oriented training, with opportunities for internships in renowned national and international firms.

In Karnataka, Nitte is the only university that offers this unique course that increases the employability of students and broadens career options. Additionally, the program allows students to pursue higher education abroad after completing four years of undergraduate studies.

The institute offers postgraduate programs (MSc) in Biomedical Science, Food Safety & Biotechnology, Microbiology, Biotechnology and Marine Biotechnology, with contemporary choice-based course curricula at par with international standards.

In the Postgraduate Programs offered by NUCSER, students carry out meaningful research with wider applications over the course of one year of project work. The availability of advanced research infrastructure allows students to gather practical skills with expertise in various domains.

Further, the PhD program offered by the institute is highly regarded, and the achievements of the students, such as fellowships and scholarships secured are a testament to the support system available.

By means of research grants, publications, and patents, NUCSER has made an important contribution to the University's research footprint. In addition to obtaining research projects from different government and non-government funding agencies, the faculty has published research articles in reputed scientific journals and developed patentable technologies, which is an indication that the institute is striving for excellence in teaching and research in basic science and establishing itself as an internationally acclaimed centre of learning.

Whether in the industry or academia, NUCSER provides a perfect platform for aspiring individuals who are interested in making a career in research and innovation.

To know more visit https://nucser.nitte.edu.in/

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)