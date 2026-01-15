Nukleus Office Solutions Ltd is pleased to announce the appointment of Abhimanyu Singh as Chief Business Officer (CBO)

New Delhi [India], January 15: In his new role, Abhimanyu will spearhead the company's business development, technology enhancement, sales, and acquisition functions, driving growth and strengthening Nukleus' position in the commercial real estate and workspace solutions sector. He will focus on strategic acquisitions, deepening client relationships, infusing technology driven products and delivering value-driven, scalable solutions across markets.

With over two decades of diversified experience spanning property development, real estate advisory, and strategic partnerships, Abhimanyu brings deep industry expertise and leadership acumen to Nukleus. Prior to this appointment, he held several senior leadership roles, most recently serving as Director - Expansion & Partnerships at AltF, where he played a pivotal role in expanding coworking footprints and forging high-value partnerships. His earlier career includes senior roles at JLL and CBRE, along with entrepreneurial ventures in Retail & Hospitality that further strengthened his strategic outlook.

Commenting on his appointment, Abhimanyu Singh said,"I am excited to join Nukleus Office Solutions at a time when the demand for innovative workspace solutions is rapidly evolving. My focus will be on accelerating growth through strategic acquisitions, strengthening client relationships, and delivering technology- and value-driven solutions that align with the future of work."

Abhimanyu's appointment underscores Nukleus' commitment to experienced leadership and marks a new phase of expansion and innovation for the company, reinforcing its vision of delivering world-class office and workspace solutions across India.

