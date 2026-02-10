NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10: This Valentine's season, Nykaa Delivers Love! Giving love a new address, Nykaa invites everyone to the Nykaa Love Post Office at Palladium Mall, an immersive pop-up that turns modern gifting into a sweet, old-school love ritual, complete with handwritten notes, charming mailbox and beauty gifts that say it all. The experience will run at Phoenix Palladium (opposite Uniqlo, next to PVR) from February 6th to 15th, 2026.

Also Read | Rude and Funny Valentine’s Day 2026 Cards.

Designed in blush tones and Nykaa's signature pink, the booth transforms into a whimsical post office where love notes replace bills and beauty gifts double up as love letters. At the heart of the space stands a statement pink letter box where shoppers can drop handwritten Valentine's messages for the people they love. Nykaa then plays cupid, pairing these notes with thoughtfully chosen beauty gifts and helping deliver surprises that feel straight out of a rom-com.

Because Valentine's isn't just for couples, the Love Post Office celebrates every kind of love. Whether it's a boyfriend, girlfriend, brother, sister, best friend or mother, shoppers can pen a note and send a little affection to anyone who makes their heart happy. From picking a lipstick for your bestie to a glow kit for your partner or a self-love treat for yourself, every gesture counts.

Also Read | Did a Man Live-Stream the 'Ice Wall' in Antarctica Using Starlink Internet? Viral Video Shared by Elon Musk Is From South America.

Built as an experience-first destination, the space invites consumers to slow down, scribble a sweet note, seal it with love and turn a simple purchase into a heartfelt memory.

The pop-up brings together cult-favourites, homegrown heroes and luxe brands such as Nykaa Cosmetics, Nykaa Wanderlust, Kay Beauty, Dot & Key, Charlotte Tilbury, Supergoop, Sol De Janeiro, Tom Ford, MAC, e.l.f., YSL Beauty, Clinique, Laneige, Pixi, Dot & Key, WishCare, and more creating a playground where shoppers can explore, experiment and find the perfect love token. Think flirty Valentine's cues, heart motifs, dreamy decor and plenty of picture-perfect corners made for sharing the love online and offline.

Adding to the delight, Nykaa is rolling out Valentine's exclusive Buy More, Get More offers, stacked discounts on existing deals, and complimentary gifts on select purchases, giving shoppers even more reasons to indulge.

Anchored in Nykaa's Valentine's thought, "This Valentine's Day, Nykaa delivers love," the activation blends emotion, participation and retail in a way that feels personal and joyful. It is not just about giving, but about putting feelings into words and sending them out into the world.

With the Love Post Office, Nykaa continues to reimagine how beauty retail shows up in consumers' lives, turning mall visits into moments and purchases into love notes.

Drop by the Nykaa Love Post Office at Phoenix Palladium Mall and turn handwritten notes into beauty-filled surprises.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)