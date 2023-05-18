Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School Visakhapatnam (OIS) celebrates as students of Grade 10 & 12 have once again raised the bar and achieved outstanding results in the CBSE Exams 2023. The school has secured a 100 per cent pass percentage which is considerably above the CBSE Grade 10 national average of 93.12 per cent and CBSE Grade 12 national average of 87.33 per cent.

An average of 55.5 per cent of students scored distinction in Grade 12 and about 45 per cent of students scored distinction in Grade 10.

Dhruti Malla secured (479/500) and is the top scorer of 12th Grade. She says that, "Consistent efforts since day one are crucial to achieve one's aim. Hard work always pays off and the right amount of determination helps one accomplish anything and everything."

Srikar Siripurapu secured (474/500) and is the top scorer of 10th Grade. He says that "A Combination of effort, luck, and goodwill makes it all work. The story behind a result comes from a compilation of efforts and time given by many teachers and of friends who've always had time to support me and nothing fills up a tank the best than a spice of luck, which was in favour."

Other school toppers from Grade 12 and Grade 10 are Samhitha Thummala (460/500) and Sai Asritha Nudurupati (462/500) respectively.

In this moment of celebration and pride, Shaila Bhamidipati, Principal of Oakridge International School (Visakhapatnam) said, "We are delighted with the exceptional outcomes of CBSE 2023 exams, which reflect the tireless efforts and commitment of our students and educators. These results demonstrate the value of education and the capacity of innovative technologies to enhance the educational journey."

Adding to the celebrations Amit Jain, Director, Oakridge said, "We are proud of the hard work and dedication that the teachers, students, and parents have put into achieving these successful outcomes. I wish our students all the best for their future endeavors."

For more information, please visit www.oakridge.in/visakhapatnam.

