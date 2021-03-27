New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The honour of being the best Forex broker in Asia for 2021 was recently awarded to OctaFX by the well-known industry platform Global Banking & Finance Review.

We are still in the first financial quarter, yet the 2021 awards continue to roll in. The leading online and print magazine Global Banking & Finance Review (GBAF) decorated OctaFX in the 'Best Forex Broker Asia' segment.

The platform has been awarding and identifying the best and brightest Forex brokers since 2011. The process has evolved into recognising the excellence of many other financial services in the industry.

Global Banking & Finance Review Editor, Wanda Rich, gave a separate statement, "Year on year OctaFX has proven to be a dynamic Forex broker committed to providing traders with the best trading conditions. OctaFX focuses on delivering top-quality services, strong customer support, and cost-effective trading conditions. With OctaFX, traders can trade their way - they offer low spreads, fast execution, different trading platforms, no commission on deposits and withdrawals and payments offered into local banks."

The 'Best Forex Broker Asia' resides in the award category 'Brokerage Awards'.

This news comes not long after OctaFX had been honoured by Forex Awards as the 'Most Transparent Broker 2020', which gives the company an impressive winning streak for the first quarter of 2021.

Global Banking & Finance Review has previously bestowed similar honours to OctaFX, most recently in 2020, recognising them as the 'Best Broker in Nigeria' and 'Best Partnership Program in South East Asia'. In total, this marks the eighth award received from GBAF.

OctaFX is a Forex broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 6.6 million trading accounts worldwide. OctaFX has won more than 30 awards since its foundation, including the Best ECN Broker 2020 award from World Finance and, more recently, the 2020 'Most Transparent Broker' award from Forex Awards. The company is well-known for its social and charity activity and its promotions.

